Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures

Aberdeen and Ross County are expected to discover their Premiership post-split fixtures on Tuesday.

Supporters of top-flight clubs had hoped to discover the layout of their team’s five remaining matches on Monday, after the final pre-split fixtures were completed at the weekend.

According to reports however, the SPFL announcement has been delayed due to ongoing negotiations with broadcaster Sky Sports, along with Police Scotland, over the scheduling.

Aberdeen are back in the top six after missing out last season, with the Reds five points clear in third spot and on course for European qualification.

Barry Robson’s men will go into the final stretch of the campaign in confident mood, after racking up a seventh successive victory in Sunday’s 2-0 triumph over Rangers.

They are due to face fourth-placed Hearts away from home in what will be a crucial encounter, with matches against Celtic, Hibernian and St Mirren also to come.

County, on the other hand, are facing a relegation battle after Saturday’s 6-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle left Malky Mackay’s men rock bottom of the table.

County, who finished sixth last term, are four points adrift of Dundee United and Kilmarnock, who they are due to face away from home during the run-in.

Livingston, Motherwell and St Johnstone are the other teams who make up the bottom half.

The first round of post-split fixtures will take place on the weekend of May 6, with the league season coming to a close on May 27/28.

The Premiership play-off final, involving the team finishing 11th, is due to take place the following weekend.