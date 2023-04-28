Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on why he lets experienced players run the dressing room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on why he lets experienced players run the dressing room

Veteran wing-back Jonny Hayes may be 35-years-old but Aberdeen manager Barry Robson reckons is still capable of playing his best football

By Sean Wallace
Experienced Aberdeen player Jonny Hayes (left) and Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Experienced Aberdeen player Jonny Hayes (left) and Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

Pittodrie boss Barry Robson has revealed he allows the club’s most experienced players to run the Aberdeen dressing room.

Those older campaigners are fully trusted by the Dons’ gaffer to “lead the way” and drive the standards within the squad.

Robson reckon the voice of experienced pros like captain Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes needs to be heard within a squad consisting of so many young players.

Allowing that player autonomy within the dressing room is paying off as the Dons are on a red-hot seven-game winning streak.

The club’s longest winning run since 2015 has elevated Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership table.

A third placed finish is worth £3.5 million in SPFL prize payments, with fourth paying considerably less at £2.5m.

Finishing third could also bring a UEFA prize payment of £3.2m and group stage European action until mid-December.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson drives on his side against Rangers. Image: SNS

Robson said: “I always say to the older ones in the group ‘you run the dressing room, that’s your dressing room’.

“If I need to come in at any time, then I will.

“You always need to have good, older professionals in the dressing room, especially when you have a lot of young players in there.

“They (older players) are the ones that lead the way and the standards.”

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock

The importance of veteran Hayes

Robson recently secured the future of one of his more experienced players when Jonny Hayes signed a new contract.

Wing-back Hayes penned a new one-year deal tying him to the club until summer 2024.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland international is in his second spell at Pittodrie and has made 323 appearances, scoring 37 times.

Hayes won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014 before transferring to Celtic in summer 2017.

Jonny Hayes at full-time after Aberdeen defeated Rangers 2-0. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

He won three Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups with the Hoops.

Hayes returned to Pittodrie in summer 2020.

The versatile winger/wing-back is the first player to commit to a new deal under Robson’s management at Pittodrie.

Robson was made interim manager following the dismissal of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

The Pittodrie board, on March 31, confirmed Robson would manage the Dons until at least the end of the season.

Robson insists it was a “no brainer” to offer a new contract to “leader” Hayes.

Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes and Todd Cantwell of Rangers in the Dons’ 2-0 win. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13884039fp)

He said: “We are looking forward to Jonny continuing to be a big personality in the dressing room.

“You always need to have good professionals in your dressing room, leaders who are going to show the way.

“Jonny also still loves playing and wants to play.

“He is still capable of playing some of his best football and I think we have seen that.

“Jonny is a person who really loves the club.

“He wants to do well for the club and is an important player in the team at the moment – and hopefully next season.

“For me it was a no-brainer.”

‘We have some real leaders’

Whilst Robson lets the older players run the dressing room he also trusts them to lead on the pitch.

Aberdeen were without inspirational captain Graeme Shinnie for the recent clash with Rangers, but still triumphed 2-0.

Shinnie was serving the first of a four-match ban.

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s appeal on a red card shown to Shinnie at Ross County was rejected.

A further game was added to the initial three match ban for what the Scottish FA viewed as a ‘frivolous’ appeal.

The Reds’ then requested to have Shinnie’s four-game ban reviewed by a new panel, but that was dismissed by the SFA.

Shinnie will also miss the first three post-split Premiership games – Rangers (a), Hibs (h) and Hearts (a).

Despite the absence of skipper Shinnie, Dons boss Robson has no concerns about leadership in the upcoming three fixtures he will miss.

Yilber Ramadani celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie.(Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

He said: “We have some real leaders on the football pitch.

“Players that want to win games.

“Players that want to perform for the club.”

