Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield

The Dons' meeting with Hearts at Tynecastle will now kick-off at 12.30pm.

By Danny Law
Beyonce is performing at Murrayfield on May 20.
Beyonce is performing at Murrayfield on May 20.

The SPFL have confirmed that Aberdeen’s meeting with Hearts at Tynecastle on May 20 will now kick-off at 12.30pm.

The Scottish Premiership match was due to start at 3pm but has been moved “following discussions with the local authority” due to an event taking place at nearby Murrayfield.

Beyonce is performing at Murrayfield that day as part of her Renaissance World Tour with gates opening at 6.30pm.

The new kick-off time will mean an early start for the Aberdeen supporters who are heading to the capital to cheer on the Dons.

Aberdeen are due to face Hearts on May 20 at Tynecastle. Image: Shutterstock. 

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows tweeted: “The request to move the game came from the local authority in Edinburg and the police (to the SPFL) on the basis of a nearby event at Murrayfield later that day.”

Aberdeen sit third in the Premiership and five points clear of fourth-place Heartswith five games remaining.

