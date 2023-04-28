Big Interview: Charlie Clark talks about bringing Primal Scream, The Pretenders and John Fogerty to Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Interview: Charlie Clark talks about bringing Primal Scream, The Pretenders and John Fogerty to Stornoway

The Lewis-born musician who fronted Astrid and performed alongside Snow Patrol has attracted some massive names for the Midnight Sun Festival. Neil Drysdale reports.

Neil Drysdale
Charlie Clark has helped bring some international stars to the Midnight Sun Weekender.
Charlie Clark has always been in love with the electrifying spark and crackle of pop music, creating his own sounds and working with other kindred spirits.

It didn’t hinder his progress that he grew up in the Western Isles, nor dampen his enthusiasm that the path to organising a high-profile rock festival is a bit tougher when you are trying to lure A-list names, not to Glastonbury or Coachella, but….Stornoway.

Indeed, the bold Charlie has a cv which hints at his refusal to let any obstacles impede him. After founding the indie-pop band Astrid, he and his colleagues toured with Scottish mainstays such as Belle and Sebastian, as well as Snow Patrol, and he worked with the likes of Edwyn Collins and Scottish supergroup Reindeer Section.

Then, when he moved to Los Angeles for 10 years, the Scot flung himself into the role of music promoter before returning home to Lewis in 2019 and releasing his debut solo EP Late Night Drinking after signing to industry legend Alan McGee’s new record label.

Charlie Clark has organised the Midnight Sun Weekender in Stornoway.

Host of big names signed up to festival

That was the catalyst for Charlie going back to his roots with the dream of bringing major bands to the island and putting Stornoway on the touring circuit. And he has certainly proved his credentials with the line-up for the inaugural Midnight Sun Weekender, which is being staged in the grounds of Lews Castle from May 25 to 27.

There’s The Pretenders – veritable rock royalty – featuring Chrissie Hynde and a sufficient back catalogue of banging hits to satisfy an Ultimate Fight Club audience; Primal Scream performing Screamadelica classics with Bobby Gillespie’s unmatched energy.

And in what is a UK exclusive in 2023, the peerless John Fogerty, the talismanic singer-songwriter and founding member of Creedence Clearwater Revival, who will parade his inimitable repertoire during the closing gig on Saturday night.

Charlie Clark has talked about the Midnight Sun Weekender on Stornoway. Pic: Sara Mackay.

Stunning backdrop to stage

Charlie is lyrical about the venue, describing the awe-inspiring site as being among the most stunning vistas anywhere in Britain, set on the north-east coast of the Isle of Lewis with resplendent views over Stornoway and beyond to the sea.

And he regards the festival as the perfect opportunity to explore the beautiful islands of Lewis and Harris, taking in wild mountains, immense white beaches, rugged coastlines and lunar landscapes and perhaps even a trip to the otherwordly St Kilda.

But, of course, the main emphasis is on the aforementioned rock icons, whom he hopes will spearhead a new chapter in the history of Hebridean arts and culture.

Chrissie Hynde steered The Pretenders to chart success with such songs as “Brass in Pocket” and “2000 Miles”.

He told me: “I’m a huge music fan and have spent years travelling to the mainland for gigs and to see the type of big artists we now have on the Midnight Sun Weekender bill.

“We wanted to bring huge, festival-headlining, renowned artists to the island for local people to enjoy within walking distance without the planning and costs which are usually associated with a trip to the mainland.

The sun never goes down in May

“In May, it is usually light for 24 hours here in the Western Isles, so we thought that would be a perfect time to host the event – in such a beautiful location at Lews Castle, it’s going to make for idyllic surroundings and a music experience like no others. It’s also where our name ‘Midnight Sun’ came from.

“Of course, as a musician myself, I’m also passionate about the creative arts industry on Lewis – we have so many talented people working hard behind the scenes to generate jobs and revive the local music community.

“It’s why we are delighted to be partnering with the University of Highlands and Islands to offer work experience to young students – it will be great for them to see for themselves that an event of this scale can be held on the island.”

Primal Scream are one of the headliners for the inaugural Midnight Sun Festival on Lewis. Image: DC Thomson

Months of behind the scenes work

He’s a persuasive individual with a passion for this project which borders on the evangelical. But there again, you can’t just phone up The Pretenders and John Fogerty – a man revered by Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan – and book them on Deliveroo.

It takes a mixture of resilience, tenacity and the imagination to impress upon artists who have witnessed almost everything that this will be something new – and then, you have to ignore all the negative headlines about Scottish ferries and plough on.

Charlie said: “It involves a lot of planning and organisation and it has taken months behind the scenes to book these artists, but since it’s something that we are all so passionate about, it has been really enjoyable work.

Edwyn Collins will be performing at the Midnight Sun Weekender.

“To entice the likes of John Fogerty and the Pretenders here, we sent them some beautiful images and videos of the castle and island – to really show them how unique the gig would be and it did the trick.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have The Pretenders, Primal Scream and John Fogerty headlining – they are all rock and roll legends in their own right and [the news about] John, in particular has really resonated with locals.

“If you walk into any bar on Lewis, the musician in the corner will be playing one of his songs and it is going to be a really special moment when he closes the event on Saturday night. It will be a personal highlight for me, having grown up listening to his music and I’m sure that it will be the same for many others.”

We want to help the local circuit

It’s a leap of faith for Charlie and his confreres, Ian MacArthur and Ariki Porteous, who are determined to spread the word not only about the concerts, but transform the festival into an immersive community experience for as many people as they can.

He said: “Visitors can expect an island of long days and dark starry nights on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean with lots to explore – from our Calanais standing stones to beautiful white beaches and lunar landscapes. Head to the shops in Stornoway to pick up some Harris Tweed or island hop to visit the Isle of Harris distillery.

“You’ll be able to spot Lews Castle as you come into the harbour which is always high on tourists’ to-do lists when they come here. Check out The Fank for the best local produce, The Blue Lobster for coffee, The New Lewis bar….

“As a local event, we’re keen to use as many local suppliers as we can – from sourcing the hydrogen from the River Creed to local food and drink vendors.

“We’re looking for street food traders, baristas and others, so please drop us a line on socials or vendors@midnightsunweekenderstornoway.com if you’re interested.”

It’s a tempting offer. After all, genuine superstars are Stornoway-bound.

Further information can be found at: www.midnightsunweekenderstornoway.com

FIVE QS FOR CHARLIE CLARK

1)What book are you reading? “The History of Goth by John Robb.”

2)Who’s your hero/heroine? “[Spiritual teacher and guru of modern yoga] Ram Dass.”

3)Do you speak any foreign languages? “I’d say I understand Gaelic rather than speak it and a little Spanish from my time across the pond.”

4)What’s your favourite music/band? “The Velvet Underground.”

5)What’s your most treasured possession? “My twin boys.”

 

 

