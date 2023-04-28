Big Interview: Charlie Clark talks about bringing Primal Scream, The Pretenders and John Fogerty to Stornoway

Charlie Clark has always been in love with the electrifying spark and crackle of pop music, creating his own sounds and working with other kindred spirits.

It didn’t hinder his progress that he grew up in the Western Isles, nor dampen his enthusiasm that the path to organising a high-profile rock festival is a bit tougher when you are trying to lure A-list names, not to Glastonbury or Coachella, but….Stornoway.

Indeed, the bold Charlie has a cv which hints at his refusal to let any obstacles impede him. After founding the indie-pop band Astrid, he and his colleagues toured with Scottish mainstays such as Belle and Sebastian, as well as Snow Patrol, and he worked with the likes of Edwyn Collins and Scottish supergroup Reindeer Section.

Then, when he moved to Los Angeles for 10 years, the Scot flung himself into the role of music promoter before returning home to Lewis in 2019 and releasing his debut solo EP Late Night Drinking after signing to industry legend Alan McGee’s new record label.

Host of big names signed up to festival

That was the catalyst for Charlie going back to his roots with the dream of bringing major bands to the island and putting Stornoway on the touring circuit. And he has certainly proved his credentials with the line-up for the inaugural Midnight Sun Weekender, which is being staged in the grounds of Lews Castle from May 25 to 27.

There’s The Pretenders – veritable rock royalty – featuring Chrissie Hynde and a sufficient back catalogue of banging hits to satisfy an Ultimate Fight Club audience; Primal Scream performing Screamadelica classics with Bobby Gillespie’s unmatched energy.

And in what is a UK exclusive in 2023, the peerless John Fogerty, the talismanic singer-songwriter and founding member of Creedence Clearwater Revival, who will parade his inimitable repertoire during the closing gig on Saturday night.

Stunning backdrop to stage

Charlie is lyrical about the venue, describing the awe-inspiring site as being among the most stunning vistas anywhere in Britain, set on the north-east coast of the Isle of Lewis with resplendent views over Stornoway and beyond to the sea.

And he regards the festival as the perfect opportunity to explore the beautiful islands of Lewis and Harris, taking in wild mountains, immense white beaches, rugged coastlines and lunar landscapes and perhaps even a trip to the otherwordly St Kilda.

But, of course, the main emphasis is on the aforementioned rock icons, whom he hopes will spearhead a new chapter in the history of Hebridean arts and culture.

He told me: “I’m a huge music fan and have spent years travelling to the mainland for gigs and to see the type of big artists we now have on the Midnight Sun Weekender bill.

“We wanted to bring huge, festival-headlining, renowned artists to the island for local people to enjoy within walking distance without the planning and costs which are usually associated with a trip to the mainland.

The sun never goes down in May

“In May, it is usually light for 24 hours here in the Western Isles, so we thought that would be a perfect time to host the event – in such a beautiful location at Lews Castle, it’s going to make for idyllic surroundings and a music experience like no others. It’s also where our name ‘Midnight Sun’ came from.

“Of course, as a musician myself, I’m also passionate about the creative arts industry on Lewis – we have so many talented people working hard behind the scenes to generate jobs and revive the local music community.

“It’s why we are delighted to be partnering with the University of Highlands and Islands to offer work experience to young students – it will be great for them to see for themselves that an event of this scale can be held on the island.”

Months of behind the scenes work

He’s a persuasive individual with a passion for this project which borders on the evangelical. But there again, you can’t just phone up The Pretenders and John Fogerty – a man revered by Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan – and book them on Deliveroo.

It takes a mixture of resilience, tenacity and the imagination to impress upon artists who have witnessed almost everything that this will be something new – and then, you have to ignore all the negative headlines about Scottish ferries and plough on.

Charlie said: “It involves a lot of planning and organisation and it has taken months behind the scenes to book these artists, but since it’s something that we are all so passionate about, it has been really enjoyable work.

“To entice the likes of John Fogerty and the Pretenders here, we sent them some beautiful images and videos of the castle and island – to really show them how unique the gig would be and it did the trick.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have The Pretenders, Primal Scream and John Fogerty headlining – they are all rock and roll legends in their own right and [the news about] John, in particular has really resonated with locals.

“If you walk into any bar on Lewis, the musician in the corner will be playing one of his songs and it is going to be a really special moment when he closes the event on Saturday night. It will be a personal highlight for me, having grown up listening to his music and I’m sure that it will be the same for many others.”

We want to help the local circuit

It’s a leap of faith for Charlie and his confreres, Ian MacArthur and Ariki Porteous, who are determined to spread the word not only about the concerts, but transform the festival into an immersive community experience for as many people as they can.

He said: “Visitors can expect an island of long days and dark starry nights on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean with lots to explore – from our Calanais standing stones to beautiful white beaches and lunar landscapes. Head to the shops in Stornoway to pick up some Harris Tweed or island hop to visit the Isle of Harris distillery.

“You’ll be able to spot Lews Castle as you come into the harbour which is always high on tourists’ to-do lists when they come here. Check out The Fank for the best local produce, The Blue Lobster for coffee, The New Lewis bar….

“As a local event, we’re keen to use as many local suppliers as we can – from sourcing the hydrogen from the River Creed to local food and drink vendors.

“We’re looking for street food traders, baristas and others, so please drop us a line on socials or vendors@midnightsunweekenderstornoway.com if you’re interested.”

It’s a tempting offer. After all, genuine superstars are Stornoway-bound.

Further information can be found at: www.midnightsunweekenderstornoway.com

FIVE QS FOR CHARLIE CLARK

1)What book are you reading? “The History of Goth by John Robb.”

2)Who’s your hero/heroine? “[Spiritual teacher and guru of modern yoga] Ram Dass.”

3)Do you speak any foreign languages? “I’d say I understand Gaelic rather than speak it and a little Spanish from my time across the pond.”

4)What’s your favourite music/band? “The Velvet Underground.”

5)What’s your most treasured possession? “My twin boys.”