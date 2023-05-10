Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used for incidents such as Connor Goldson’s challenge on Duk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used for incidents such as Connor Goldson’s challenge on Duk

Aberdeen were let down by VAR again, just weeks after Graeme Shinnie's red card against Ross County.

Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

The failure to use VAR for the challenge on Aberdeen striker Duk at Ibrox proves the technology is a waste of £1.2 million per year.

Scottish Premiership clubs are splashing out that figure annually for a system that is not working as promised when introduced after the World Cup break.

If it was working there would have been a VAR review on the challenge on Duk by Rangers’ defender Connor Goldson.

The 12 Premiership clubs pay the £1.2 million to implement VAR technology on a sliding scale with each share depending on final league placings.

Aberdeen will pay a six figure sum for a system that let them down badly at Ibrox.

It is not the first time VAR has been found wanting for the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Duk (L) and Rangers’ Connor Goldson at Ibrox. Image: SNS

A VAR review of a tackle by Graeme Shinnie where the midfielder clearly won the ball in a 50-50 challenge with Ross County’s Jack Baldwin resulted in a red card.

After the referee had given no foul.

Ultimately Shinnie would receive a ridiculously hefty four-game ban after an appeal on the dismissal failed.

How VAR should be used?

Is VAR giving Premiership clubs like the Dons paying for its use bang for their buck?

On the evidence of Ibrox – no.

What is the point of VAR if it isn’t used to review incidents such as the foul on Duk at Ibrox?

VAR should be used to bring clarity to issues like that Duk challenge, not to rule out perfectly good goals because a player’s fingernail or fringe is offside.

Aberdeen striker Duk was clearly wrestled to the ground by Goldson with the game finely balanced at 0-0.

The foul started outside the penalty area but continued into the box so it was therefore a potential penalty/red card offence.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

Goldson feared the worst as his first reaction when the ball went out of play was to look at referee John Beaton.

VAR is used to review a decision if the potential of a “clear and obvious error” has been identified.

Goldson’s challenge on Duk was as blatant a foul as you will see yet referee Beaton awarded a corner to the Dons.

So it was a clear and obvious error and VAR should have came into play.

Questions needed to be answered by VAR regarding that incident.

Was it a penalty or a free-kick, was it a red card? Or at the other extreme was it even a foul?

Aberdeen’s Duk during the 1-0 loss to Rangers. Image: SNS.

Everyone inside Ibrox was asking those questions, and wanted them answered.

All except referee Beaton, his assistants and the Video Assistant Referees

They were valid questions that Aberdeen boss Barry Robson still sought answers to in the post-match press conference inside Ibrox.

‘Where was VAR?’

I was there. The conversation between Robson and the press went like this:

ROBSON: “In the first-half is it a penalty or a free-kick outside?

“It’s one or the other. Where was VAR? Anyone see it?

“I dunno. Was it in the building today? I’m being serious, was it?”

JOURNALIST: “I think it was outside.”

ROBSON: “Was it a free-kick?”

ANOTHER JOURNALIST: “Aye it was.”

ROBSON: “So where was VAR? What’s the point in us all speaking because none of us know do we?

“We don’t. I don’t know, I don’t understand.

“We are having a conversation here, does any of us know? That’s it.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS

There was then silence for 10 seconds, because no-one in the room could issue a compelling argument for VAR not being used for the challenge on Duk.

Those questions still remain unanswered because there is no line of communication for referees or Video Assistant Referees to explain their decisions.

Not even straight after a match.

When asked if he had approached referee Beaton for an explanation Robson said: “Not allowed to do that either.”

Aberdeen’s Duk and Rangers’ Connor Goldson at Ibrox. Image: SNS

It would be beneficial if there was some line of communication opened up for officials to explain their decisions.

Possibly an official website referees they can post their reasoning on calls.

That communication would help because four days on I am still scratching my head as to why VAR was not used when Duk was wrestled to the ground.

And I’m still baffled as to why Premiership clubs are forking out £1.2 million every season for a system that is letting so many of them down?

If VAR is not used for incidents like Goldson’s challenge on Duk what is the point of it

No Scottish team will ever win TWO  European trophies in one year again

Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s greatest ever day – the triumphant European Cup Winners’ Cup final defeat of Real Madrid.

Four decades on the Gothenburg Greats’ legacy still resonates within Pittodrie, the Granite City and Scottish football.

The club, players and coaches from 1983 will be presented with the freedom of the city by Aberdeen City Council at a Pittodrie ceremony on Friday.

The Gothenburg Greats will also be honoured at the Dons’ Premiership clash against Hibs on Saturday.

Aberdeen remain the last team to beat 14-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in a European final.

Gothenburg is the gift that keeps on giving to the Red Army.

However, it should also be remembered that Sir Alex Ferguson’s side won TWO European trophies in 1983.

They also beat European Cup winners SV Hamburg over two legs to claim the Super Cup.

No Scottish club will ever do that again.

Aberdeen’s Willie Miller (left) and Gordon Strachan celebrate victory in the European Super Cup in 1983. Image: SNS

A Scottish club may win the Europa League or Conference League.

Rangers got to the Europa League final last season only to lose out to Eintracht Frankfurt on a penalty shoot-out.

However no team from Scotland will ever do the Euro double again, European football has moved on far too much since 1983.

It is conceivable Scotland could produce a winner of the Europa League or Conference League.

However to back it up by beating the Champions League winners to claim the Super Cup is a step too far.

Aberdeen will be the only club to hold that special honour.

Duk deserves Team of the Year nod

Aberdeen goal hero Duk was rightly named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year.

The 23-year-old has been a breath of fresh air for the Scottish game with his flair, energy and audacious goals.

Duk has netted 18 goals in all competitions this season and the feeling is there is very much more to come from the 23-year-old.

Clubs including Burnley and Everton are tracking Duk with the view to a potential summer swoop.

However, the Dons board are in no rush to sell the Cape Verde international.

Hopefully, he will stick around Pittodrie to be named in the Premiership team of the year for the 2023-24 season.

