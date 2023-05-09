Aberdeen striker Duk named in PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Duk has been named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year.

Cape Verde international Duk has netted 18 goals in all competitions since signing from Portuguese giants Benfica last summer.

Duk’s red hot form has put him on the radar of clubs across Europe including Everton, Burnley and Italian Serie A Bologna.

The 23-year-old is the only Aberdeen player in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year which is voted for by fellow professional players.

Duk recently scooped the SPFL Premiership Player of the Month award for March.

Premiership champions Celtic have seven players in the team with Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furahashi.

Rangers have two players in the team – Malik Tillman and James Tavernier.

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is also in the Team of the Year.

Your PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year – voted for by the players ⬇️👏 pic.twitter.com/nkhDy4sh9E — PFA Scotland (@PFAScotland) May 9, 2023