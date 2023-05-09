Engineers working to fix heating fault at Highland primary school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Castletown Primary School in Thurso has been closed today due to a heating fault.

The 115 pupils at the school and nursery were due to be back in class today after a long weekend due to the King’s coronation.

However, shortly before 9am, messages started being shared online saying it was due to remain closed today.

Highland Council has confirmed contractors have been at the school today to try and fix the issue so it can reopen again tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said: “Castletown Primary School is closed today due to an issue with the heating system. Engineers are currently working onsite to rectify the problem.

“Parents and carers will be updated on the school’s reopening through the usual channels in due course.”