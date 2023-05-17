Duk will play for Aberdeen again this season despite hamstring injury, Barry Robson confirms – as boss bats away Ross McCrorie future questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duk will play for Aberdeen again this season despite hamstring injury, Barry Robson confirms – as boss bats away Ross McCrorie future questions

Robson also remained tight-lipped on Bristol City's £2 million move to sign Ross McCrorie, but revealed the defender is on course to return from hernia surgery.

By Sean Wallace
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen goal hero Duk will recover from a hamstring injury in time to play again this season, boss Barry Robson has said.

The Dons have three games remaining this season as Robson’s side battle to secure a third-placed finish and Euro qualification.

However, Robson confirmed he faces a sweat on the fitness of his 18-goal striker for the high-stakes showdown at rivals Hearts on Saturday.

Robson and the club’s medical team are taking it “day by day” in the battle to get the Cape Verde international fit for the potential third-place decider at Tynecastle.

The 23-year-old limped off in the second half of last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Hibs after suffering a hamstring injury.

Robson also confirmed wanted man Ross McCrorie has returned to training, having missed the last two games following hernia surgery.

Bristol City are reportedly closing in on a £2 million deal to secure defender McCrorie during the summer transfer window.

Talks are at an advanced stage between the clubs regarding McCrorie, 25, who still has three years left on his Aberdeen contract.

Robson was tight-lipped on the Bristol City move, but said he hopes to have vice-captain McCrorie back in action “sooner rather than later”.

Duk has ‘slight’ hamstring injury, but will ‘definitely’ play again this season

Robson said: ” We are taking it day by day at the minute as Duk has a slight hamstring injury.

“We have another few days until the game.

“So we will wait and see how he is and try to get him to recover as quickly as he can.”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes goes off with a hamstring injury against Hibs.  Image: SNS.

Signed from Portuguese giants last summer, Duk was recently named in the PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year.

He also scooped the Aberdeen FC player of the year honour at the club’s recent awards ceremony.

Duk’s red hot form has put him on the radar of clubs across Europe, including Everton, Burnley and Italian Serie A Bologna.

Asked if Duk will play a part in the three games before the season ends, Robson said: “Definitely.”

Aberdeen striker Duk looks on after coming off with a hamstring problem last weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

McCrorie ‘up to nearly 100 percent’

Aberdeen vice-captain McCrorie has missed the games against Hibs (0-0) and Rangers (1-0 loss) following hernia surgery.

“Rosco is getting there,” said Robson.

“He was up to nearly 100 percent on the training pitch on Wednesday, which was pleasing and really good.

“Hopefully, he will be back sooner rather than later.”

Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.

When asked if there had been any development with Bristol City’s bid to land McCrorie, Robson said: “I’m hoping to have Rosco back playing,

“I can’t wait for that.”

Hayes, Ramadani and MacDonald fit

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes, Ylber Ramadani and Angus MacDonald also picked up knocks in the stalemate with Hibs.

Robson confirmed all three are fit to face face fourth-placed Hearts in the capital in the Dons’ biggest league game of the season.

Captain Graeme Shinnie will serve out the last game of a four-game ban and will be available to face St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Robson said: “Jonny is training on Thursday and will be fine.

“Angus is fine as well and has trained.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald (L) and Ewan Henderson (R) of Hibs. Image: SNS.

“It is about trying to get all your best players out on the pitch, that is what we are looking for.

“We are still without Shinnie and this will be his fourth game.

“It has been a bit frustrating with that one, but we are pretty close to getting everybody back.”

Hearts win Haring red card appeal amid Aberdeen frustration at VAR calls

Hearts received a timely boost ahead of their clash with Hearts when midfielder Peter Haring’s red card against St Mirren was downgraded to a yellow.

The Austrian is now free to play against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Haring was sent off by ref David Dickinson in the 77th minute of their 2-2 draw with St Mirren at the weekend.

He was adjudged to have stopped Buddies star Mark O’Hara break away with a foul and was shown a straight red.

VAR did not ask referee Dickinson to review the red card incident.

Hearts lodged an appeal and an independent panel found the midfielder was not guilty of serious foul play.

Robson said: “It doesn’t surprise me.  It is good for Hearts, eh?”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 0-0 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have been let down by VAR recently.

Skipper Shinnie was red carded following a VAR review after clearly winning a 50-50 ball with Ross County’s Jack Baldwin.

Referee Euan Anderson did not even award a foul initially as the ball went out of play for a throw-in.

Aberdeen lodged an appeal. but the SFA’s judicial panel protocol upheld the red card for serious foul play.

An extra match was also added to the initial three-game ban as the appeal was deemed “frivolous” and unlikely to be successful.

In the recent 1-0 loss at Rangers, striker Duk was fouled by Connor Goldson with the game level at 0-0.

The initial contact was outside the box, but Duk was brought down inside the penalty area. 

Referee John Beaton did not award a foul and VAR was not used.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen’s Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Asked if he was frustrated with recent red card appeals and VAR decisions, Robson said: “Listen it is hard for me to comment on that.

“I think we have all seen with our own eyes.

“Yes, it has been a bit frustrating with us at this end, but we move on and get ready for the game.

“It (VAR) is the future of the game.

“Hopefully we will all get used to it and hopefully we can all get much better with it.”

 

