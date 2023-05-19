Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann on her ‘unpredictable’ season full of learnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann on her 'unpredictable' season full of learnings

The 18-year-old has played 22 times in SWPL 1 this season, with 21 of those appearances being starts.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Shutterstock.

It has been an unpredictable but educational debut SWPL 1 season for Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann.

The 18-year-old has played out the majority of her first top-flight campaign as the first choice goalkeeper following AJ Meach’s exit.

India Marwaha joined the Dons on loan from Celtic in March, but other than three appearances, McCann has kept her place in between the sticks.

She has featured 22 times in SWPL 1 this term, with 21 of those being starts.

Having made the move up from Aberdeen Ladies under-18s squad, McCann wasn’t expecting to play as regularly as she has but was keen to grasp the opportunity when it came around.

McCann said: “I wasn’t expecting to play a lot this season because AJ was playing. I thought I’d maybe get a few games in the cup.

“I had a conversation with the goalkeeper coach at the time and he told me how it was going to be, but then I get my shot and I’ve played a lot since.

“It’s been an unpredictable season, I’d say.”

Annalisa McCann in action for Aberdeen Women at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock,

The teenager has shown promising signs this season and was named in the most recent SWPL Team of the Week after impressive displays against Dundee United and Hamilton Accies.

McCann believes being thrown into the deep end at such a young age has been the best possible football education she could get.

She added: “I think as a young player I was expected to make mistakes. It’s better to be making them now than when I’m older.

“With some of the goals I’ve conceded, I can put my hands up and say: ‘that’s my fault’ and sometimes if I’ve had a rough game I look back and think: ‘I should have done this or I should have done that.’

“But it’s all part of the learning experience. This season has been about learning from my mistakes and doing the best I can to improve.”

Learning a lot in the pitch and in the classroom

The biggest thing McCann has learnt is the need to stay focused.

She said: “I’ve learnt a lot of things, but concentration has been the biggest thing. Compared to when I was playing under-18s, you don’t realise how focused you need to be.

“The pace of the game and the ball, like against Celtic or Glasgow City, is constant – they’re just constantly going at it.

“And when we were playing against Glasgow Women, I made a mistake and it was just because of a lack of concentration.

“I think I need to have better concentration, personally, but also we could do better with that as a team going into games.”

McCann is not only a student of top-flight football, but also a pupil at Elgin Academy and has just finished up her final year of exams. She hopes to study physiotherapy or sports science at university later this year.

It’s been a bit of a juggling act for the goalkeeper to balance football and school, but she has managed to dedicate her time to both over the course of the season.

McCann said: “Aberdeen have been good because when we’ve had midweek games against Rangers and Hibs, we didn’t get back until 1am, so they booked a hotel because I didn’t drive then and it would be too late to get back to Elgin.

“It’s been difficult to balance school with football, but school have been good as well.

“The teachers are quite relaxed and understanding with the workload they give me. My school, teachers and the coaches have been very patient with me this season.”

[[title]]