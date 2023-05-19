Oban Airport to offer more flights to Coll and Colonsay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban Airport to offer more flights to Coll and Colonsay

Airport staff are needed on both islands.

By Louise Glen
A signing pointing to the Oban Airport Terminal where flights for Coll and Colonsay take off. The sign reads Airport Terminal and points towards the control tower of the airport.
New flights have been secured between Oll, Colonsay and Oban Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Oban Airport is to offer more flights to the Hebridean islands of Coll and Colonsay.

The additional flights to Oban Airport will begin in September.

Argyll and Bute Council has secured a new contract with Hebridean Airways, also known as Airtask, and says it recognises the “vital importance” of such flights for island communities.

The contract will includes an extra flight for Coll on a Friday during the summer months in 2024.

It also includes additional Saturday flights on Colonsay from Oban Airport throughout the  summer months.

Extra flights from Oban Airport to Coll and Colonsay

The new timetable from Airtask includes flexibility on flights for eligible school pupils travelling to the mainland.

Details of the service will be available on the Hebridean Air Services website.

Andrew Kain, policy lead for roads and transport at Argyll and Bute Council, said:  “Despite year-on-year cuts to the council budget, we recognise that air services provide an important lifeline for island communities.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation.

An Oban Airport worker stands in front of Oban Airport's building in a high viz vest. She is facing the Oban Airport building with a yellow aircraft on the runway.
Jobs are being advertised to support the service in Colonsay. Image: System.

“Based on this feedback, we have managed to secure an improved service with additional flights within our limited fixed budget.

“Airtask has listened to feedback from communities and designed a timetable that will continue to provide essential services to our island residents.”

The council is now looking for people on the islands to become relief workers, such as firefighters and air ground operators, to ensure the flights can continue.

Mr Kain added: “This is a legal requirement for all airports and without relief workers; the service may be at risk.

“I would encourage anyone who is able to apply for the job to help the whole community. ”

How important is Oban Airport to Coll and Colonsay?

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council, who own and operate Oban Airport, said:  “Although there is no legal requirement to provide air services, Argyll and Bute Council recognise the vital importance they make to island communities.

“They play a range of critical roles including delivering medical equipment, transporting patients to hospital and transferring school pupils.”

The council operates Oban, Coll and Colonsay airports at an annual cost of £700,000.

It also subsidises air services by more than £2million over the length of a four-year contract.

Air services transport pupils from the islands of Coll and Colonsay to Oban High School allowing them valuable time with their families during the weekend.

The service also offers a vital lifeline in the event of ferry cancellations during the winter months.

An aircraft refuels on the apron of Oban Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The spokeswoman continued: “Awarding the new contract follows an extensive consultation that asked communities and businesses for their views on a range of issues including current use of the service, preferred flight times and potential for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver some services.

“The feedback helped inform bidding operators on what services would be most beneficial to meet island needs.”

