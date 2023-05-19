Oban Airport to offer more flights to Coll and Colonsay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban Airport is to offer more flights to the Hebridean islands of Coll and Colonsay.

The additional flights to Oban Airport will begin in September.

Argyll and Bute Council has secured a new contract with Hebridean Airways, also known as Airtask, and says it recognises the “vital importance” of such flights for island communities.

The contract will includes an extra flight for Coll on a Friday during the summer months in 2024.

It also includes additional Saturday flights on Colonsay from Oban Airport throughout the summer months.

Extra flights from Oban Airport to Coll and Colonsay

The new timetable from Airtask includes flexibility on flights for eligible school pupils travelling to the mainland.

Details of the service will be available on the Hebridean Air Services website.

Andrew Kain, policy lead for roads and transport at Argyll and Bute Council, said: “Despite year-on-year cuts to the council budget, we recognise that air services provide an important lifeline for island communities.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation.

“Based on this feedback, we have managed to secure an improved service with additional flights within our limited fixed budget.

“Airtask has listened to feedback from communities and designed a timetable that will continue to provide essential services to our island residents.”

The council is now looking for people on the islands to become relief workers, such as firefighters and air ground operators, to ensure the flights can continue.

Mr Kain added: “This is a legal requirement for all airports and without relief workers; the service may be at risk.

“I would encourage anyone who is able to apply for the job to help the whole community. ”

How important is Oban Airport to Coll and Colonsay?

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council, who own and operate Oban Airport, said: “Although there is no legal requirement to provide air services, Argyll and Bute Council recognise the vital importance they make to island communities.

“They play a range of critical roles including delivering medical equipment, transporting patients to hospital and transferring school pupils.”

The council operates Oban, Coll and Colonsay airports at an annual cost of £700,000.

It also subsidises air services by more than £2million over the length of a four-year contract.

Air services transport pupils from the islands of Coll and Colonsay to Oban High School allowing them valuable time with their families during the weekend.

The service also offers a vital lifeline in the event of ferry cancellations during the winter months.

The spokeswoman continued: “Awarding the new contract follows an extensive consultation that asked communities and businesses for their views on a range of issues including current use of the service, preferred flight times and potential for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver some services.

“The feedback helped inform bidding operators on what services would be most beneficial to meet island needs.”