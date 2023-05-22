Revealed: Defender Nicky Devlin explains why he chose to join Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Nicky Devlin has explained how manager Barry Robson sold him on a switch to Aberdeen.

The Livingston right-back is set to be announced on a two-year deal by Aberdeen this summer, having penned a pre-contract agreement.

Devlin insists discussions with boss Robson and the positive direction of the club were key factors in his decision to join the club.

He revealed Robson and the club “pushed the boat out” more than other interested parties in a bid to sign him.

Aberdeen boss’s style suits Nicky Devlin

The defender also says Robson’s style of play suits his game.

Devlin will be manager Robson’s first signing of a summer rebuild with the Livingston defender’s deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Devlin also admitted the potential of European football was a major lure as Aberdeen are in pole position to finish third in the Premiership and secure qualification.

The Livi captain hopes his future team can finish the job so he can play in Europe with the Dons.

He said: “Aberdeen looks like a club on the way up, especially from recent seasons.

“I spoke to the manager few times and I know one of his backroom staff up there, Liam Fox.

“Speaking to him (Robson) it felt like they were a club pushing the boat out more than any other.

“For me, it was a very similar feeling to when I signed for Livingston.

“When I spoke to the manager here at the time, David Martindale, they obviously made it clear they wanted me to come here.

“That makes it a wee bit easier.”

European football a lure for Devlin

Devlin knocked back the offer of a new contract from Livingston.

He says it is a difficult decision to move on, but insists he would have been “silly to turn his nose up” at a move to Aberdeen.

Devlin said “The style of play they (Aberdeen) have adopted since the new manager came in suits me.

“And hopefully everything going well we will be in European football next season.

“That is obviously a big lure.

“It is a massive football club, one of the biggest clubs in the country and I think anyone would be silly to turn their nose up at that.

“But it was extremely difficult – I am at a club where I feel loved and in a place where I love to be.

“I love playing here and that made it so much harder to make the decision to maybe move on.”