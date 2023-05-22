Fort William to host Royal National Mod in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fort William to host Royal National Mod in 2025

Lochaber last hosted the Mod in 2017, generating more than £2.6 million for the local economy.

By Michelle Henderson
The pipe band marched along Fort William High Street as the Mod got under way in 2017.
The Royal National Mod was last held in Fort William in 2017. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Organisers of the Royal National Mod have announced it will return to Lochaber in 2025.

Fort William will play host to Scotland’s largest Gaelic festival for the ninth time.

When the festival was last held in Lochaber in 2017, more than 10,000 competitors and spectators flocked to the area – boosting the local economy by more than £2.6 million.

Today’s announcement comes as preparations for the 2023 event in Paisley gain pace.

Lochs Gaelic Choir from Lewis posing with their trophies following their win in Fort William in 2017.
Lochs Gaelic Choir from Lewis took home first place in the rural choirs competition in Fort William five years ago, winning a host of trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

It’s the second time the festival has been held by the Renfrewshire town, having last hosted the event in 2013.

Festivities will kick off on October 13 and run until October 21.

Royal National Mod organisers striving for success in Fort William in 2025

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gaidhealach, hopes the Mod’s return to Lochaber will be a fruitful endeavour for all involved.

He said: “We are thrilled to announce the return of The Royal National Mod to Lochaber in 2025. The last Mod held there in 2017 was a huge success with a record number of over 3600 competitors taking part.

“The Lochaber branch of An Comunn Gaidhealach is an active and experienced group who deliver Lochaber Provincial Mod each year to a consistently high standard. Lochaber, of course, has a strong Gaelic heritage and I have no doubt that 2025 Mod will be just as successful with thousands of Gaels gathering for the celebrations and competitions in the beautiful backdrop of Lochaber.”

The Royal National Mod is due to take place in Paisley 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Online entries for this year’s Royal National Mod will close next week.

Competitors have until midnight on Wednesday, May 31 to apply.

When the curtain comes down on this year’s event, the Mod will return to the Highlands, with Oban taking charge in 2024 ahead of Fort William the following year.

Chairman of Highland Council’s Gaelic committee, Councillor Calum Munro said: “The Highland Council supports the very important role the Mod plays in promoting the use of Gaelic and the positive image for the language created by this flagship gathering of the Gaelic community.

“Highland Council is delighted that it is returning to Lochaber where the community is renowned for its Gaelic and cultural heritage, especially in relation to traditional music.”

