Fort William to host Royal National Mod in 2025

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Royal National Mod have announced it will return to Lochaber in 2025.

Fort William will play host to Scotland’s largest Gaelic festival for the ninth time.

When the festival was last held in Lochaber in 2017, more than 10,000 competitors and spectators flocked to the area – boosting the local economy by more than £2.6 million.

Today’s announcement comes as preparations for the 2023 event in Paisley gain pace.

It’s the second time the festival has been held by the Renfrewshire town, having last hosted the event in 2013.

Festivities will kick off on October 13 and run until October 21.

Royal National Mod organisers striving for success in Fort William in 2025

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gaidhealach, hopes the Mod’s return to Lochaber will be a fruitful endeavour for all involved.

He said: “We are thrilled to announce the return of The Royal National Mod to Lochaber in 2025. The last Mod held there in 2017 was a huge success with a record number of over 3600 competitors taking part.

“The Lochaber branch of An Comunn Gaidhealach is an active and experienced group who deliver Lochaber Provincial Mod each year to a consistently high standard. Lochaber, of course, has a strong Gaelic heritage and I have no doubt that 2025 Mod will be just as successful with thousands of Gaels gathering for the celebrations and competitions in the beautiful backdrop of Lochaber.”

Online entries for this year’s Royal National Mod will close next week.

Competitors have until midnight on Wednesday, May 31 to apply.

When the curtain comes down on this year’s event, the Mod will return to the Highlands, with Oban taking charge in 2024 ahead of Fort William the following year.

Chairman of Highland Council’s Gaelic committee, Councillor Calum Munro said: “The Highland Council supports the very important role the Mod plays in promoting the use of Gaelic and the positive image for the language created by this flagship gathering of the Gaelic community.

“Highland Council is delighted that it is returning to Lochaber where the community is renowned for its Gaelic and cultural heritage, especially in relation to traditional music.”