Aberdeen centre-half Angus MacDonald says European qualification would be the ‘biggest achievement’ of his career

Dons defender reveals he battled on with a stomach bug against Hearts despite being unable to keep food down for days.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Defender Angus MacDonald insists playing for Aberdeen in Europe would be the “biggest achievement” of his career.

He admits starring on the continental stage would be a proud moment personally and for his family after a “tough few years”.

The centre-back was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August 2019 at the age of 26 while playing for Hull.

MacDonald underwent two major operations and was given the all-clear from the illness four months after his diagnosis.

Aberdeen are on the brink of securing a third-placed finish and European qualification, which is a lifelong ambition for the 30-year-old.

The Dons will seal a third-place finish if they defeat St Mirren tonight, and fourth-placed Hearts fail to beat Rangers.

Hearts Josh Ginnelly and Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen in action. Image: SNS

MacDonald said: “It would be my biggest achievement.

“Everything I have gone through in life and since I have been a young boy I have always strived to achieve and play at the highest level.

“There is no bigger stage than European football.

“It would be massive, a proud moment for the family and me personally.

“It has been a tough few years but you have to take every minute and game as it comes.

“If we can do our job on Wednesday night hopefully that will secure third place.”

Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen holds off a challenge from Rangers’ Scott Arfield. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Unless my leg is hanging off then leave me on’

The defender set up The Angus MacDonald Foundation to raise awareness of bowel cancer and other cancers whilst highlighting the importance of early diagnosis.

MacDonald initially signed for Aberdeen on a short-term deal in January having left Swindon Town.

He has been a revelation at the back and was key to a run of seven straight wins there the Dons racked up six clean-sheets.

MacDonald revealed he was suffering from a stomach bug for days before the 2-1 away loss to Hearts at the weekend.

Although unable to keep food down and sapped of energy he opted to battle on.

Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald celebrate going 1-0 up at Hearts. Image: SNS.

He said: “I was struggling.

“I woke up with no energy and I was unable to keep any food inside of me.

“It started on Wednesday and I thought I was okay for the weekend.

“But it got even worse on Friday and I woke up with no energy on Saturday.

“I am not one to raise an alarm and say anything about a stomach bug.

“I like to crack on.

“That is always how it has been, unless my leg is hanging off then leave me on. ”

Downing Lucozade at half-time

Despite illness MacDonald was determined to do his bit to help Aberdeen’s bid to beat Hearts.

Aberdeen’s physios noticed he was drained at half-time – but he downed Lucozade to get an energy boost to play on.

MacDonald was substituted on the hour mark at Tynecastle.

Angus MacDonald during training. Image: SNS.

He said: “I didn’t say too much, it was my own fault, but what can you do.

“The physios knew before the game I had no energy and they noticed that during half-time.

“I tried to get as much Lucozade in the system for as long as possible, so when they were about to change shape then it was an easy one for me to come off.”

“I am fighting fit now and that is all that matters.”

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS

‘We will be right up for the fight’

MacDonald made his Aberdeen debut in a 3-1 Pittodrie loss to St Mirren on February 1, less than 24 hours after signing on transfer deadline day.

It was Barry Robson’s first game in charge since his appointment as interim manager following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal on January 28.

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men after just seven minutes following a straight card to Ross McCrorie.

Robson had inherited a struggling Dons side mired in the bottom six and on a damaging run of losses.

The situation tonight could not be more different with Aberdeen holding third spot.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald in action at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock.

MacDonald said: “That St Mirren game was a tough one to come into, especially when Ross got sent off a few minutes in.

“It is a different story this time around.

“We know what we are fighting for and what the outcome could be for us.

“St Mirren are a good team and good at what they do.

“It is not going to be an easy fixture.

“We are going to need to win the fight first and hopefully we come out on top

“We will be right up for the fight and the battle.”

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Importance of support at Pittodrie

The Red Army are set to pack out Pittodrie tonight to cheer on the bid to get finishing third over the line.

MacDonald believes the home support will play a role tonight.

Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “It makes a difference with the fans behind you.

“Since I have been here, you look at a few games and the one that sticks out is Rangers.

“They came to Pittodrie and we went 1-0 up from an amazing goals from Scales.

“The atmosphere pushed us on to achieve more and to get the three points.”

 

