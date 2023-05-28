Ylber Ramadani insists Aberdeen will ‘get it right’ next season to ensure there are no more heavy losses to Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani insists Aberdeen will “get it right” next season to ensure there are no more heavy defeats by Celtic.

The Dons called time on the season with a 5-0 hammering by Premiership champions Celtic at Parkhead.

It was the second heavy away loss to Celtic this year.

Aberdeen crashed to a 4-0 defeat to the Hoops at Parkhead in February in manager Barry Robson’s third game in charge.

The Dons have lost all four Premiership games against Celtic this year, conceding 12 goals and failing to score.

Aberdeen failed to muster a single shot at goal on the day Celtic were awarded the Premiership trophy.

Robson is set to undertake a summer transfer window rebuild in the bid to fight on the domestic and European stage next season.

And Ramadani is confident there will be no more heavy losses to the Hoops under Robson’s watch.

Ramadani, 27, said: “We will be back and will do the right things after we have gone on holiday and seen our families.

“We will do the right things, not things like the last 20 minutes against Celtic when we ended up losing 5-0.

“Aberdeen play to win every time home and away.

“We did not want the season to end like that with a 5-0 loss.

“The last 20 minutes were not good for us.

“I would say in the first 25 minutes we were playing good and pressing good with some good transitions.

“But that was absolutely not the way we wanted it to end.”

The impact of manager Robson

Aberdeen were two goals down at half-time following strikes by Kyogo Furuhashi.

Carl Starfelt headed home after the break before a late double from Hyeon-Gyu Oh.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign for the Dons.

However Albanian international Ramadani was keen to look at the bigger picture as Aberdeen secured a third placed finish and European qualification.

It was a remarkable turnaround under the management of Barry Robson.

When Robson was initially appointed interim manager in late January the Reds were in the bottom six, 10 points behind then third-placed Hearts.

Ramadani said: “I think the new manager brought a lot of his mentality to the team.

“We had a tough period after losing to Hibs and Hearts (in January).

“Barry came into the dressing room, gave his mentality and we bounced back to become third in the table.”

‘I hope Celtic win the Scottish Cup’

Aberdeen have yet to discover what European competition they will enter next season.

That all hinges on Saturday’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Hampden.

Should Celtic win Aberdeen will enter the Europa League at the play-off round, just one two-legged tie away from the group stages.

Celtic have already qualified for the Champions League as Premiership winners, so if they lift the Scottish Cup their spot as cup winners would go to the Dons.

That spot only goes to the Scottish Cup winners, not the runners-up – or the team that finished third, Aberdeen.

Qualification for the group stages brings Euro action until mid-December and a Euro cash boost of around £5 million.

Should they lose the play-offs there is the back-up of dropping into the Conference League group stages.

However if Inverness win the Scottish Cup Aberdeen will enter the Conference League at the third-qualifying round stage.

Ramadani said: “I hope Celtic win the Scottish Cup because it will also be good for us to have eight games in European football.

“It would not be a bad result for us.

“It would be very good because our fans are waiting for these things.

“When I came here, I wanted to get third place and we managed to achieve that.”