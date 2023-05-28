Ylber Ramadani insists Aberdeen will ‘get it right’ next season to ensure there are no more heavy losses to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ylber Ramadani insists Aberdeen will ‘get it right’ next season to ensure there are no more heavy losses to Celtic

Ylber Ramadani is rooting for Celtic to win the Scottish Cup on Saturday so that Aberdeen will enter the Europa League at the play-off round

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the 5-0 loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the 5-0 loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani insists Aberdeen will “get it right” next season to ensure there are no more heavy defeats by Celtic.

The Dons called time on the season with a 5-0 hammering by Premiership champions Celtic at Parkhead.

It was the second heavy away loss to Celtic this year.

Aberdeen crashed to a 4-0 defeat to the Hoops at Parkhead in February in manager Barry Robson’s third game in charge.

The Dons have lost all four Premiership games against Celtic this year, conceding 12 goals and failing to score.

Aberdeen failed to muster a single shot at goal on the day Celtic were awarded the Premiership trophy.

Robson is set to undertake a summer transfer window rebuild in the bid to fight on the domestic and European stage next season.

And Ramadani is confident there will be no more heavy losses to the Hoops under Robson’s watch.

Aberdeen look dejected during the 5-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS.

Ramadani, 27, said: “We will be back and will do the right things after we have gone on holiday and seen our families.

“We will do the right things, not things like the last 20 minutes against Celtic when we ended up losing 5-0.

“Aberdeen play to win every time home and away.

“We did not want the season to end like that with a 5-0 loss.

“The last 20 minutes were not good for us.

“I would say in the first 25 minutes we were playing good and pressing good with some good transitions.

“But that was absolutely not the way we wanted it to end.”

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani after the 5-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS.

The impact of manager Robson

Aberdeen were two goals down at half-time following strikes by Kyogo Furuhashi.

Carl Starfelt headed home after the break before a late double from Hyeon-Gyu Oh.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign for the Dons.

However Albanian international Ramadani was keen to look at the bigger picture as Aberdeen secured a third placed finish and European qualification.

It was a remarkable turnaround under the management of Barry Robson.

When Robson was initially appointed interim manager in late January the Reds were in the bottom six, 10 points behind then third-placed Hearts.

Greg Taylor and Ross McCrorie compete for a header. Image: SNS.

Ramadani said: “I think the new manager brought a lot of his mentality to the team.

“We had a tough period after losing to Hibs and Hearts (in January).

“Barry came into the dressing room, gave his mentality and we bounced back to become third in the table.”

Celtic’s Reo Hatate and Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

‘I hope Celtic win the Scottish Cup’

Aberdeen have yet to discover what European competition they will enter next season.

That all hinges on Saturday’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Hampden.

Should Celtic win Aberdeen will enter the Europa League at the play-off round, just one two-legged tie away from the group stages.

Celtic have already qualified for the Champions League as Premiership winners, so if they lift the Scottish Cup their spot as cup winners would go to the Dons.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

That spot only goes to the Scottish Cup winners, not the runners-up – or the team that finished third, Aberdeen.

Qualification for the group stages brings Euro action until mid-December and a Euro cash boost of around £5 million.

Should they lose the play-offs there is the back-up of dropping into the Conference League group stages.

However if Inverness win the Scottish Cup Aberdeen will enter the Conference League at the third-qualifying round stage.

Graeme Shinnie and Alistair Johnston in action during the match between Celtic and Aberdeen. Image: SNS. 

Ramadani said: “I hope Celtic win the Scottish Cup because it will also be good for us to have eight games in European football.

“It would not be a bad result for us.

“It would be very good because our fans are waiting for these things.

“When I came here, I wanted to get third place and we managed to achieve that.”

