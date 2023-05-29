‘You assume dementia is an old person’s thing’: Highland residents share experiences for Dementia Awareness Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You assume dementia is an old person’s thing’: Highland residents share experiences for Dementia Awareness Week

3,000 people in Scotland are diagnosed with the condition before they reach their 65th birthday.

By Louise Glen
Dementia sufferer Maureen McClung laughing.
Maureen McClung hopes her story can help change perceptions of dementia. Image: Alzheimers Scotland.

Two Ross-shire residents have spoken movingly about living with dementia as part of a nationwide campaign to increase understanding of the condition.

Maureen McClung and Sean Cowan have both been talking about their experiences to support Dementia Awareness Week, which begins today.

The pair are among the 3,000 people in Scotland who have been diagnosed with the condition before they reach their 65th birthday.

Both hope that their stories can help change perceptions of dementia, reduce the stigma surrounding it and offer people hope.

A key campaign message is that early diagnosis allows people to receive the treatment and support they need to help them live well with the condition.

Dementia sufferer Maureen McClung smiling in a park.
Maureen McClung was diagnosed with dementia and is sharing her story for Dementia Awareness Week. Image Alzheimer Scotland.

‘Live with it and take life as it comes’

Mrs McClung, a former call centre worker from Dingwall who was diagnosed two years ago, said: “I don’t feel sad in myself because I’ve got dementia.

“You just have to live with it and take life as it comes. Although there are things I can’t do anymore – such as using my car – I’m not feeling sorry for myself.”

Her family began noticing signs a couple of years before she was diagnosed.

Her husband Robert recalled: “Maureen would always call her sons by the wrong name – things like that.

“Then she started forgetting words in sentences. Soon we thought ‘this isn’t right – we all forget things but it’s all adding up to something bigger.”

Mrs McClung added: “I think we got it at the right time. The hardest part of it was starting the medication and getting that balance, but I think I’m OK now.

“I liked my job, and the routine, but I can still do things. It’s nice to meet up with people but we don’t really talk about dementia – we catch up about what’s been happening in Coronation Street.”

Sean Cowan, who was diagnosed with dementia three years ago.
Sean Cowan is sharing his story after he was diagnosed with dementia three years ago. Image: Alzheimers Scotland.

Not an ‘old person’ disease

Mr Cowan, who was diagnosed three years ago, is keen to make people aware that dementia is not just a condition restricted to the older generation.

“You assume dementia is an old person’s thing,” he said. “I didn’t have any one-on-one person experience of people with dementia.

“I understood quite a lot about it in theory, but in practice it’s different.

“My diagnosis was a traumatising time. For a year and a half, I was really angry and battling with it, and the support worker from Alzheimer Scotland told me it’s something you’ve got to live with.”

“I never understood that but I do now. Sometimes it fights me and sometimes I fight it, but I’m learning to live with dementia. It’s an adjustment – life changing really but we are getting there.”

Mr Cowan’s wife, Stacey, admits living with dementia has its challenges.

“For me, it’s about trying to be patient and changing my personality to manage the dementia and fit round Sean,” she said.

“Trying not to treat him like a child is a huge thing that I try not to do. We often laugh about the dementia and say it’s another person and not him. It’s got part of him but not all him.

Dementia Awareness

Alzheimer Scotland chief executive Henry Simmons said it can be challenging to meet the needs of people facing dementia younger in life.

He said: “The emotional impact of a dementia diagnosis can be huge, particularly at a younger age, a timely diagnosis means that people can start coming to terms with the illness, learn how to cope and begin to make decisions and plan for their future. “

