Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to close the gap on the Old Firm next season

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is determined to narrow the gap on the Old Firm next season.

Robson recently led the Reds to a third-placed Premiership finish and European qualification.

However Aberdeen finished a massive 42 points behind league champions Celtic.

They were also 35 point adrift of second-placed Rangers.

It is a chasm Robson aims to slash following a summer transfer squad rebuild.

Aberdeen will secure guaranteed group stage European action until mid December if Celtic win the Scottish Cup at Hampden on Saturday.

That would also bring a Euro cash boost of around £5 million which would bolster Robson’s summer transfer budget.

The Dons boss has already secured his first signing of the summer with the addition of former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year contract.

Robson has also targeted a move for Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes.

Idzes, 22, is out of contract at the end of the season with Go Ahead Eagles’ campaign finishing last Sunday with a loss to Heerenveen.

Robson has also made moves to sign loan stars Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Liam Scales (Celtic) on permanent deals.

Asked if his target was to get closer to the Old Firm next season, Robson said: “Our fight was to get to where we did, third.

“But we want to try to make that a fight.

“We know the differences in finances.

“I played for teams challenging Celtic and Rangers and have also played for the Old Firm.

“So I know it is difficult.

“However we are going to try our best in every department.

“What we have to be is be as good an Aberdeen team as we can be, which we have done.

“And also try to perform in Europe.”

Bid to push Celtic and Rangers

Aberdeen closed the season with a 5-0 hammering by Celtic at Parkhead.

It was another defeat in a dismal run against the league champions this season.

Aberdeen lost all four Premiership games against the Hoops, conceding 12 goals and failing to score.

The Dons mustered just three shots at target against Celtic in the four head-to-heads this season.

Those shots on target all came in the first game of the campaign, a 2-0 loss last August.

Aberdeen did manage to beat Rangers in the recently completed campaign, triumphing 2-0 at Pittodrie last month.

However they lost three Premiership games and exited the League Cup at the semi-final stage to the Ibrox club.

When Robson took on the managerial role in late January the Dons were in the bottom six, 10 points off third spot.

He said: “We can’t forget where we were and where we finished as a club.

“We got third place and I am really pleased with that.

“It was a lot of hard work and a lot of detail went into that from the staff and the players.

“Everyone responded to it well and we managed to secure a third-place finish and hopefully the group stages of Europe depending on what happens.”

‘We need Celtic to do us a turn this weekend’

Robson may be focused on building a squad this summer to close the gap on Celtic on Rangers.

However Aberdeen need Celtic to do them a favour by completing the treble.

Should Celtic lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday the Dons will be guaranteed group stage European action until mid December.

If the Hoops beat Inverness Caley Thistle at Hampden Robson’s Reds will enter the Europa League at the play-off stage.

That is just one two-legged tie away from the group stages which brings a £5 million cash boost and guaranteed European games for five months.

Even defeat in the play-offs comes with the backup of parachuting into the Conference League group stages.

Again that also guarantees group stage action until December and a multi-million cash boost.

However if Inverness Caley Thistle win the Scottish Cup, Aberdeen will enter Europe at the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Robson said: “We need Celtic to do us a turn this weekend.”