Boss Barry Robson on the ‘open and honest’ conversations with players leaving Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson on the ‘open and honest’ conversations with players leaving Aberdeen

A total of 16 players have left Aberdeen as manager Barry Robson's summer rebuild ramps up although the Dons are locked in "positive discussions" with some loan stars in a bid to get them back to Pittodrie next season

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said he held “open and honest” conversations with the players that have left the club.

As Robson’s summer rebuild ramps up Marley Watkins, Connor McLennan, Dean Campbell and Matty Kennedy have exited Pittodrie.

All four are out of contract and were not offered new deals.

The Dons have also confirmed youngsters Mason Hancock, Timi Fatona,  Milosz Ochmanski and Blessing Oluyemi have left.

A further eight loan players have also all returned to their parent club .

In total 16 players have exited Pittodrie although the Dons are holding ongoing “positive discussions” with a number of loan stars in the bid to secure their return to Pittodrie.

Bids have been made to secure Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) and Liam Scales (Celtic) on permanent deals.

Robson admits he had difficult decisions to make with players leaving the club this summer.

However the Dons boss says every player exiting Pittodrie does so on good terms.

And he insists each one will “always have my number” if they need any help in the future.

Marley Watkins and Carl Starfelt in action. Photo SNS

Robson said: “I have always been open and honest with players and fans. That is the way I work.

“There is no hiding place.

“I want to communicate properly with them all and give them my honest thoughts.

“Even if players need to leave I wish them all the best.

“It is difficult but with some players it is not always down to me.

“They may want to move on and they may have other aspirations they want to follow.

“They always have my number if they need a helping hand with anything they are doing.”

Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy has a shot at goal during a cinch Premiership match against Motherwell. Photo: SNS

First team coach Fox also leaves Dons

First-team coach Liam Fox will also leave the Reds after his short-term contract expired.

Former Dundee United manager Fox arrived at Pittodrie in March and played a part in the Dons securing a third-placed Premiership finish.

However the Dons confirmed family circumstances have prevented Fox from relocating to Aberdeen on a more permanent basis.

Aberdeen has already begun the process of identifying a replacement.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.

Manager Robson is building a squad capable of fighting on two fronts next season.

The Dons have secured European group stage football until mid-December, and a Euro cash boost of at least £5 million.

Aberdeen are in talks with Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler about summer switches.

The Reds need a striker to provide back-up to leading scorers Bojan Miovski and Duk due to the exit of Welsh international Watkins.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

Robson’s summer rebuild ramps up

Attacker Watkins and Northern Ireland international winger Kennedy both had limited game time last season.

Watkins made 52 appearances (20 starts) and scored four goals for the Dons during two seasons on a permanent contract.

The 32-year-old only started four games last season.

Northern Irish international winger Kennedy arrived on a three-and-a-half-year deal from St Johnstone in January 2020.

The 28-year-old made 14 Premiership starts last term, taking his overall tally to 85 during his time at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Youth Academy graduates Dean Campbell, 22, and Connor McLennan, 23, were both out on loan last season.

Midfielder Campbell won promotion to League One with Stevenage and McLennan was at St Johnstone.

Defender Mason Hancock, 20, made four starts for the Dons, all in the League Cup group stages last season.

Hancock was on loan at Arbroath for the first half of the campaign.

Robson said: “I haven’t had any issues with any player here.

“They have all been terrific, every single one of them.

“Even if the boys haven’t got the game time, they have worked hard in training every day.

“It is not always easy as a player when you are not playing.

“I wasn’t the easiest to deal with myself when I wasn’t playing.

“I understand that side for them but we still have a job to do on the football pitch.

“We need to try to win matches and I need to select the players I think will do that for us more often than not.”

Hibernian's Josh Campbell tries to catch up with Aberdeen's Dean Campbell
Hibernian’s Josh Campbell tries to catch up with Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell.

‘Positive discussions’ with loan stars

Loan players and key first team starters Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan), Liam Scales (Celtic) and Mattie Pollock (Watford) have all returned to their parent clubs.

Also returning to their parent clubs are loan players Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) Jay Gorter (Ajax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrik Myslovič (MŠK Žilina).

However, manager Robson has confirmed the club are still in “positive discussions” with some of those loan stars about the possibility of returning to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have made bids to secure Clarkson, Shinnie and Scales on permanent contracts.

Aberdeen fans hope they will see Leighton Clarkson back in a Dons kit next season. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We are still having positive discussions with some of the loan players who are departing about the possibility of returning for next season.

“We’ll see how those progress over the next few weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Scotland's Calvin Ramsay on his debut in Turkey. Image: SNS
Former Don Calvin Ramsay eager to make most of fresh start after joining Preston…
Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate Dean Campbell. Image: SNS
'A dream come true to play for my boyhood club'. Emotional Aberdeen farewell from…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can be trusted to land more overseas signing gems
Marley Watkins has left Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Confirmed: The players RELEASED by Aberdeen as boss Barry Robson ramps up summer rebuild
Harvey Blair of Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.
Liverpool winger Harvey Blair linked with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Easy to see why Barry Robson is dipping into Europe again for…
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Balkan football expert lifts lid on Aberdeen transfer targets Tonio Teklic and Ester Sokler
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler 'close to joining' Aberdeen
Aberdeen target Leighton Clarkson playing for Clitheroe Wolves as a young boy. Image: Ross Hibbert/Clitheroe Wolves.
Aberdeen target Leighton Clarkson's 'huge' footballing talent obvious at age five - 'The free-kicks,…
Terry Butcher and Graeme Shinnie celebrate a 3-0 League Cup victory against Rangers at Ibrox in 2012. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie hails Terry Butcher for guidance and support in crunch times

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]