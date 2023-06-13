‘A dream come true to play for my boyhood club’. Emotional Aberdeen farewell from midfielder Dean Campbell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Departing Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell says it was a “dream come true” to play for his home city club.

Aberdonian Campbell also insists he will forever be a Dons fans.

Campbell’s Aberdeen’s contract expired this summer and the 22-year-old is one of 16 players confirmed to have left the club.

Eight players previously on permanent deals have exited with a further eight loan players returning to their parent clubs.

Chairman Dave Cormack also paid tribute to the Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate and urged him to “go smash it” at his next club.

Cormack also said Campbell had achieved what “us Dons fans could only dream of” in playing for the club he supports.

Campbell spent last season on loan at Stevenage where he won promotion to League One.

He also scored a late winner in a memorable 2-1 FA Cup defeat of Premier League Aston Villa.

Campbell took to social media to thank Aberdeen for the club’s role in his career.

He tweeted: “Would just like to thank everyone at Aberdeen and the academy for looking after me from the age of 8.

“It was a dream come true to play for my boyhood club and will forever be a supporter of the club.

“Stand Free and all the best for the future.”

Campbell became Aberdeen’s youngest ever player when he made his debut for the Dons against Celtic in 2017.

The midfielder was aged 16 years, 1 month and 23 days when making his debut.

Campbell went on to play 75 times for the Aberdeen first team, scoring his only goal against Livingston at Almondvale in 2018.

Chairman says ‘Once a Don…’

Chairman Cormack took to social media to praise the midfielder and wish Campbell the best of luck for the future.

Cormack tweeted: “Very best wishes Dean.

“You’ve done what all of us Dons fans could only dream of.

“You’ve always exhibited a positive attitude and you’re a decent and good young man.

“You have the skillset too, so go smash it. Once a Don…”

