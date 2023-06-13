‘A dream come true to play for my boyhood club’. Emotional Aberdeen farewell from midfielder Dean Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘A dream come true to play for my boyhood club’. Emotional Aberdeen farewell from midfielder Dean Campbell

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack praises departing midfielder Dean Campbell and says the Aberdonian achieved 'what all of us Dons fans could only dream of' by playing for the club he supports

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate Dean Campbell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate Dean Campbell. Image: SNS

Departing Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell says it was a “dream come true” to play for his home city club.

Aberdonian Campbell also insists he will forever be a Dons fans.

Campbell’s Aberdeen’s contract expired this summer and the 22-year-old is one of 16 players confirmed to have left the club.

Eight players previously on permanent deals have exited with a further eight loan players returning to their parent clubs.

Chairman Dave Cormack also paid tribute to the Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate and urged him to “go smash it” at his next club.

Cormack also said Campbell had achieved what “us Dons fans could only dream of” in playing for the club he supports.

Campbell spent last season on loan at Stevenage where he won promotion to League One.

He also scored a late winner in a memorable 2-1 FA Cup defeat of Premier League Aston Villa.

Campbell took to social media to thank Aberdeen for the club’s role in his career.

Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell and Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak in action in the Dons 2-1 win.

He tweeted: “Would just like to thank everyone at Aberdeen and the academy for looking after me from the age of 8.

“It was a dream come true to play for my boyhood club and will forever be a supporter of the club.

“Stand Free and all the best for the future.”

Campbell became Aberdeen’s youngest ever player when he made his debut for the Dons against Celtic in 2017.

The midfielder was aged 16 years, 1 month and 23 days when making his debut.

Campbell went on to play 75 times for the Aberdeen first team, scoring his only goal against Livingston at Almondvale in 2018.

Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell (24) shoots at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Chairman says ‘Once a Don…’

Chairman Cormack took to social media to praise the midfielder and wish Campbell the best of luck for the future.

Cormack tweeted: “Very best wishes Dean.

“You’ve done what all of us Dons fans could only dream of.

“You’ve always exhibited a positive attitude and you’re a decent and good young man.

“You have the skillset too, so go smash it. Once a Don…”

