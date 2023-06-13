Aberdeen’s Duk and Kelle Roos named in Premiership team of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Duk and Kelle Roos named in Premiership team of the season

Aberdeen's Dutch keeper Kelle Roos beat Celtic's treble-winning Joe Hart to make the Premiership team of the season, with Duk also recognised for netting 16 league goals.

By Sean Wallace
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen striker Duk and keeper Kelle Roos have both been named in the Premiership team of the season.

Dutch stopper Roos made the team ahead of Celtic’s treble-winning Joe Hart after a superb debut season at Pittodrie.

Cape Verde international international Duk is also in the team having netted 18 goals in all competitions this season.

Roos kept 13 clean sheets in 31 league matches, playing a key role in Aberdeen securing a third placed finish.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The 31-year-old made 105 saves in the league – only Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw made more, with the Staggies’ shot-stopper playing seven more Premiership matches than Roos.

Signed from Portuguese giants Benfica last summer Duk, 23, netted sensational goals against Ross County and Dundee United.

Duk scored 16 goals in 37 Premiership appearances, with his displays earning him the Player of the Month award for March.

 

Treble winning Celtic have five players in the team of the year – Greg Taylor,  Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rangers have two players in James Tavernier and Malik Tillman.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen are also in the Premiership team of the season.

 

