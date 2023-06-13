Aberdeen’s Duk and Kelle Roos named in Premiership team of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Duk and keeper Kelle Roos have both been named in the Premiership team of the season.

Dutch stopper Roos made the team ahead of Celtic’s treble-winning Joe Hart after a superb debut season at Pittodrie.

Cape Verde international international Duk is also in the team having netted 18 goals in all competitions this season.

Roos kept 13 clean sheets in 31 league matches, playing a key role in Aberdeen securing a third placed finish.

The 31-year-old made 105 saves in the league – only Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw made more, with the Staggies’ shot-stopper playing seven more Premiership matches than Roos.

Signed from Portuguese giants Benfica last summer Duk, 23, netted sensational goals against Ross County and Dundee United.

Duk scored 16 goals in 37 Premiership appearances, with his displays earning him the Player of the Month award for March.

Treble winning Celtic have five players in the team of the year – Greg Taylor, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rangers have two players in James Tavernier and Malik Tillman.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen are also in the Premiership team of the season.