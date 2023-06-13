Entertaining is an elegant affair in this stunning Nigg home on the market for £395,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Entertaining is an elegant affair in this stunning Nigg home on the market for £395,000

Enjoy everything from cocktail nights with the girls to birthday bashes with all the family in this super stylish home.

By Rosemary Lowne
This handsome home is full of heart and soul plus the perfect space for partying. Image: Aberdein Considine
This handsome home is full of heart and soul plus the perfect space for partying. Image: Aberdein Considine

With its elegant extended dining kitchen, sophisticated soirees are always on the menu at this immaculate Nigg home.

In fact every inch of this stylish four-bedroom family home is worth toasting, from its modern lounge and sumptuous master bedroom to the spacious back garden and wonderful neighbours.

Buying the attractive new build directly off plan nearly a decade ago, Lorraine Strachan, a well-known childminder in the Cove area and her husband Mark, a construction engineer in the oil and gas industry, have loved every second in their stunning home.

“We were first drawn to it as it sits in a sunny spot, which benefits from having the sun all day,” says Lorraine.

“We were also impressed with the size of the plot, and it being in a great location.

“The spaciousness on offer was another advantage there is a double garage and a fully enclosed private garden.”

Spacious and modern living room inside the home in Nigg.
Every inch of this home is immaculate. Image: Aberdein Considine

Lovely neighbours

Hearts bursting with happy memories, the couple will be sad to leave their amazing home as they look to downsize but know the time is right.

“Without a doubt I will miss my open plan family area and will be sad to say goodbye to my neighbours who are great,” says Lorraine.

“I just hope whoever falls in love with the house makes as many happy memories as we have.

“With just the two of us now rattling around the home the time has come for us to down-size.

“But this house will always remain in my heart.”

Stylish sitting area with light herringbone flooring and minimalist decor.
This superb home features beautiful decor. Image: Aberdein Considine

Party pad

Exuding a spotless showhome like exterior, the pristine property is even more impressive inside where a hallway full of greys, creams and a light coloured herringbone floor instantly creates a light, airy and relaxing atmosphere.

This homely yet contemporary vibe continues in the charming lounge area where crisp neutral interiors perfectly complement deeper and darker accents.

From cocktail nights and cheese and wine tastings to birthday parties and festive shin digs, the superb dining kitchen is the heart and soul of this handsome home.

“In 2018, we decided to extend our dining kitchen area – which is the heart of our home,” says Lorraine.

“We wanted to extend the space as we are a very sociable couple.

“I enjoy hosting parties so I love the spaciousness and openness, especially on a summer’s day when we simply open our bi-fold doors and allow the outdoors in – its fabulous.”

Pristine kitchen featuring white countertops, flooring and island along with pink velvet seats.
Enjoy a glass of wine at the island while dinner is being prepared in front. Image: Aberdein Considine

Perfect home for making memories

The delectable kitchen is five-star when it comes to décor and top of the range appliances with a plethora of matt and gloss wall and base units and a sleek island area which is perfect for socialising while dinner is being prepped.

“We held my daughter, Paige Henderson’s 21st birthday here which was brilliant,” says Lorraine.

“I also had 30 girlfriends over to celebrate my 50th birthday.

“The extension is just great for holding social events, and it’s been very popular with family and friends too.”

Another view of the kitchen with attached dining area.
Cook with class in this stunning space. Image: Aberdein Considine

Serene sanctuary

During the warmer summer months, bi-fold doors can be opened out to the beautiful back garden.

Calm and relaxing with bright and fresh décor, the light and airy study is the perfect space to focus and be creative.

Also on the ground floor is a fully fitted utility room and stylish cloakroom.

Upstairs is a serene sanctuary with the four fantastic bedrooms including the sumptuous master bedroom with a dressing area and an en suite shower room.

Stylish bedroom inside the Nigg home.
Lay your troubles to rest in this sumptuous bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Excellent location for families

There are three further double bedrooms which both have the benefit of built-in wardrobes as well as a spa-like family bathroom.

Location wise, Nigg is ideally situated on the outskirts of Aberdeen between Cove and Portlethen, the city centre just a short 10-minite drive away.

Monochromatic black and white bathroom.
This bathroom is overflowing with monochrome magic. Image: Aberdein Considine

Families are well catered for as there are a range of leisure facilities on the doorstep with shops, gym facilities and schools on the doorstep.

“It’s a fabulous home, in a great location, and it further benefits from being in the catchment area for Hillside Primary School and Portlethen Academy – where Paige attended,” says Lorraine.

Mark and Lorraine Strachan, owners of the Nigg home.
Mark and Lorraine Strachan will miss their wonderful home but say the time is right to move on. Image: Lorraine Strachan

To book a viewing

25 Bothiebrigs Drive, Nigg, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £395,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on  01224 589589 or check out the website acandco.com

