Torino linked with Aberdeen player of the season Duk

A report in Italy says the Serie A side are hoping to complete a deal for the Dons forward.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Serie A side Torino have been linked with a move for Aberdeen attacker Duk.

The 23-year-old was named Aberdeen’s player of the season after scoring 18 goals in 43 appearances.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Torino are keen to bring the Cape Verde international to Italian football.

After a superb debut season with the Dons, the attacker has been linked with several clubs over the last few months, including Bologna, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Aberdeen’s Duk and Rangers’ Connor Goldson at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Duk is under contract with the Dons until the summer of 2025 after moving to Pittodrie from Benfica.

It is understood the Portuguese side would be due a sizeable percentage of any deal for the forward, although the Dons view Duk as a key player for next season when they will be playing in the group stages of European football for the first time since the 2007-8 season.

Torino finished 10th in Serie A last season.

The Dons bolstered their attacking options on Friday by signing Slovenian striker Ester Sokler on a three-year deal. 

