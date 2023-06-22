Which of Aberdeen’s 31 away kits between 1979/80 and 2023/24 is your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which of Aberdeen’s 31 away kits between 1979/80 and 2023/24 is your favourite?

We've dug out pictures of every away strip in Dons history (which we could find colour images of) following the unveiling of the club's Northern Lights-inspired 2023/24 offering earlier this week.

Just some of Aberdeen's away kits from down the decades - with the latest modelled by Leighton Clarkson, centre.
Ryan Cryle
By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen revealed their Northern Lights-inspired 2023/24 away kit to very positive reviews earlier this week – but where does it rank in the pantheon of Dons away strips from over the decades?

By the end of Tuesday, the day the new change kit was unveiled, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows revealed it had been a record day for sales, proving the popularity of the new design:

But is it Aberdeen’s best away kit… ever?

That’s for you to decide – by perusing the list below, which features pictures of 31 away strips from Dons history, all in colour.

It has been no mean feat to find colour images of them all in the archives, with some proving tricky to track down due to only being worn in actual matches once or twice.

However, we discovered the magic formula of filtering the search down to away games against Hearts (mainly), Dundee United and Hamilton Accies, and we eventually managed to find them all.

The away kits below go back all the way to 1979 – with five different Aberdeen kit manufacturers used over that near-45-year period.

Take a look through them, and comment telling us which Aberdeen away kit is your favourite at the bottom of the page.

2023/24:

Leighton Clarkson modelling Aberdeen’s new away kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

2022/23:

Connor Barron celebrates scoring at Ibrox in the 2022/23 Aberdeen away kit. Image: SNS.

2021/22:

Funso Ojo in Aberdeen’s rarely-worn 2021/22 away top at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

2020/21:

Andy Considine models Aberdeen’s 2020/21 away kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

2019/20:

Niall McGinn celebrating a “golden” goal for Aberdeen at Hearts in the 2019/20 away kit. Image: SNS.

2018/19:

Aberdeen’s Gary Mackay-Steven (right) celebrates scoring at Tynecastle in the 2018/19 Dons change kit. Image: SNS.

2017/18:

Aberdeen’s Kari Arnason in action in the 2017/18 away kit. Image: SNS.

2016/17:

Graeme Shinnie, right, in action in Aberdeen’s 2016/17 away offering. Image: SNS.

2015/16:

Shinnie again, this time in the 2015/16 away top. Image: SNS.

2014/15:

Jonny Hayes in Aberdeen’s 2014/15 away strip. Image: SNS.

2013/14:

Striker Scott Vernon in the 2013/14 Aberdeen away strip. Image: SNS.

2012/13:

Rob Milsom in action for Aberdeen in the change kit for 2012/13. Image: SNS.

2011/12:

Rory Fallon celebrates a goal in the Aberdeen away strip from 2011/12. Image: SNS.

2010/11:

Fraser Fyvie, left, and Richard Foster model the 2010/11 away kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

2009/10:

Chris Maguire on the run for Aberdeen in 2009/10’s black away strip. Image: SNS.

2008/09:

Several Dons players in 2008/09 away kit, led by Derek Young. Image: SNS.

2006/07:

Aberdeen had this away kit for two seasons from 2006/07. Here is it being worn by Zander Diamond and Andy Considine following the former’s Uefa Cup group stage goal against Lokomotiv Moscow. Image: SNS.

2004/05:

Another white away kit which last two seasons – 2004/05 and 2005/06 – being worn by Dutchman Ferne Snoyl. Image: SNS.

2003/04:

Scott Booth and Chris Clark in the black and gold 2003/04 away kit. Image: DC Thomson.

2002/03:

Here’s Paul Sheerin in the 2002/03 Aberdeen away kit – another white one. Image: SNS.

2001/02:

The 2001/02 away number was also white, with red trim, and is worn in this picture by Aberdeen cult hero Eugene Dadi. Image: DC Thomson.

1998/1999:

We’ve reached the 1990s, and an away kit Aberdeen wore for three seasons from 1998/99. Here’s Hicham Zerouali playing in a Uefa Cup qualifying tie v Bohemians wearing it. Image: SNS.

1997/98:

Eoin Jess in the 1997/98 away kit, which – with a change in sponsor – became the third kit the following season. Image: SNS.

1995/96:

Stephen Glass in action for Aberdeen in the 1995/96 away release – perhaps the most divisive/loved/famous of all – which lasted two campaigns. Image: SNS.

1993/94:

Aberdeen’s Joe Miller in the 1993/94 away kit – which the Dons only wore for one season with the A-FAB sponsor, before it was used for another campaign with the Northsound Radio logo. Image: SNS.

1990/91:

Mixu Paatelainen in the 1990/91 Aberdeen away strip, which was another three-campaign kit. Image: SNS.

1989/90:

Aberdeen’s Hans Gillhaus in the 1989/90 away offering. Image: SNS.

1987/88:

Brian Grant (left) and Willie Miller in the away strip Aberdeen wore from 1987/88 for two seasons. Image: SNS.

1984/85:

We’ve reached Aberdeen’s golden era – and here’s one of the Dons’ greatest players Alex McLeish in the away kit used for three seasons from 1984/85 (although there was a change in club crest and slightly different colouring/pattern in 1986/87, which we couldn’t find a picture of). Image: SNS.

1982/83:

Here’s Willie Miller (left) and Gordon Strachan on the night Aberdeen won the 1983 European Super Cup, in the away strip the Dons wore for the two pound-for-pound best seasons in the club’s history – 1982/83 and 1983/84. Image: SNS.

1979/80:

Aberdeen’s first away kit (that we could find anyway) – being modelled by a very young Neale Cooper in 1979/80. Image: SNS.

Which of Aberdeen's 31 away kits between 1979/80 and 2023/24 is your favourite?
