Plans for 150 homes on former golf course in Inverness to be discussed by Highland councillors

Plans to build 150 homes on the site of a former golf course in Inverness will be discussed by councillors next week.

Highland Council is behind the project at the former Torvean Golf Course on General Booth Road.

The development would be built on vacant land between the Premier Inn and Charleston Academy.

Councillors on the south planning applications committee will be given an opportunity to comment on the proposal next week.

But as it is only a proposal of application notice at this stage, nothing will be decided at the meeting.

Concerns raised about local services

The site lies opposite the 18-hole Kings Golf Club.

That club replaced the former Torvean course to make way for the West Link bypass.

It used to be the home of holes nine to 15 of the Torvean course.

Last month, a Highland Council spokesman said the area and its accompanying infrastructure would be developed in phases.

A lack of suitable facilities alongside the housing – as well as pressures on the school roll at nearby Kinmylies Primary – were cited as concerns when the Press and Journal first revealed the plans.

Donald Cameron said: “A fantastic green space to be used while the infrastructure is creaking on this side of the town.

“You can’t walk to a shop to buy a loaf of bread or pint of milk. It’s jump in a car and drive to the other side of the town.”

Tiffer Forbes added: “No proper infrastructure upgrades in the area to cope with the hundreds of homes and traffic that has increased in the area.

“No proper shop, a doctor’s that is full, a school that is full and another that leaks when it rains. But it’s OK, let’s build more homes.”

Does Inverness need more houses?

A buoyant market for buying and renting has illustrated the need for more housing in Inverness.

But the pressure those extra homes put on schools and other services has been a regular complaint in places where new developments are planned like Milton of Leys, Slackbuie and Balloch.

Councillors will be asked to flag up any concerns to the developer at Tuesday’s meeting.

A drop-in public consultation for local residents will take place at Charleston Community Complex on June 30 between 5pm and 8pm.