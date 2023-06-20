Revealed: Aberdeen’s new Northern Lights-inspired away kit

Aberdeen have unveiled their away kit for the 2023/24 season.

The new Adidas change strip is “inspired by the sights and colours often found in the sky that are synonymous with our special part of the world”, according to a Dons statement.

The club’s release added: “Our brand-new away kit features cosmic swirls on a black base, replicating the night sky when the ‘heavenly dancers’ come out to play.”

Aberdeen’s new away offering is available to pre-order from now until 5pm on Friday June 23, with pre-ordered kits expected to be dispatched from Tuesday June 27.

Aberdeen’s Northern Lights-inspired away kit

The strip will go on general sale on Wednesday June 28, and will be available with both the men’s TEXO sponsor’s logo, and the logo of women’s side’s sponsor, Boskalis.

At present, kids’ mini kits and adult women’s tops are unavailable to pre-order, Aberdeen have stated.

The new away kit replaces the white away strip worn by the Dons during the 2022/23 campaign.

‘Now that’s an away kit’

Initial reaction to the Northern Lights-inspired kit from the Red Army has been positive:

Now that’s an away kit, superb. — Jamie Fraser (@F1nk10) June 20, 2023

THAT IS THE SEXIEST AWAY KIT IN MY LIFE TIME 😍❤️🤍 — Solarr (@SolarrBoop) June 20, 2023

Screams European away win to Roma under the lights https://t.co/4bBkPziGeS — Connor (@ConnorDouglas98) June 20, 2023