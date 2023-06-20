Revealed: Aberdeen’s new Northern Lights-inspired away kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Aberdeen’s new Northern Lights-inspired away kit

The Dons' new away strip is black with "cosmic swirls" - and references the night sky above the north of Scotland.

By Ryan Cryle
Leighton Clarkson modelling Aberdeen's new away kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen have unveiled their away kit for the 2023/24 season.

The new Adidas change strip is “inspired by the sights and colours often found in the sky that are synonymous with our special part of the world”, according to a Dons statement.

The club’s release added: “Our brand-new away kit features cosmic swirls on a black base, replicating the night sky when the ‘heavenly dancers’ come out to play.”

Aberdeen’s new away offering is available to pre-order from now until 5pm on Friday June 23, with pre-ordered kits expected to be dispatched from Tuesday June 27.

Aberdeen’s Northern Lights-inspired away kit

The strip will go on general sale on Wednesday June 28, and will be available with both the men’s TEXO sponsor’s logo, and the logo of women’s side’s sponsor, Boskalis.

At present, kids’ mini kits and adult women’s tops are unavailable to pre-order, Aberdeen have stated.

Aberdeen FC's new away kit for the 2023/24 season, inspired by the Northern Lights.
The new away kit replaces the white away strip worn by the Dons during the 2022/23 campaign.

‘Now that’s an away kit’

Initial reaction to the Northern Lights-inspired kit from the Red Army has been positive:

