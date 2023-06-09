Aberdeen linked with Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen linked with Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic

The Dons are leading the race to sign the 23-year-old, according to reports in Croatia.

By Danny Law
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 33 appearances for Varazdin in the Croatian top flight this season.

According to reports in Croatia, the Dons are leading the race to sign the attacking midfielder.

He played for Hadjuk Split from 2017 to 2022 which included two loan spells at Varazdin and a loan spell at Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Teklic, who has a year left on his contract, has represented Croatia at under-23, under-20, under-19 and under-18 level.

He is a left-footed attacking midfielder with a penchant for long-range goals.

Varazdin are reluctant to sell a key player but also want to avoid losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Nicky Devlin is Aberdeen’s only signing of the summer window to date, joining the Dons from Livingston on a two-year deal.

Steve Paterson says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is inspiration to young footballers who suffer rejection early in career

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's U15's raise the trophy after winning the final. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen kings of Europe again as U15s stars win prestigious overseas tournament
Barry Robson (left) and Steve Paterson celebrate a First Division player and manager of the month double for Caley Thistle in November 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
Steve Paterson says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is inspiration to young footballers who suffer…
Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must go all out to secure European group stage action EVERY…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, who Aberdeen are looking to make a deal for
Wigan financial woes could impact Aberdeen’s hopes of landing Graeme Shinnie
Referee David Munro checks the pitch side VAR screen during the cinch Premiership first leg play-off final match at Firhill Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Partick. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
SFA's Ian Maxwell on the potential to release referee and VAR audio to give…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
'Why wouldn't they stay?': Lee Miller thinks European group stage football will keep Duk…
Ali Koiki in action for Northampton Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen and St Mirren linked with Northampton Town defender
Blessing Oluyemi during an Aberdeen training session in Atlanta, United States. Image: SNS
Aberdeen release Scotland youth international keeper Blessing Oluyemi
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen to 'switch off mentally and physically' before preparation for Euro…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has a while to wait before he finds out which club they will meet in the Europa League qualifying play-off.
Aberdeen's potential Europa League play-off opponents - the lowdown on 17 sides who COULD…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]