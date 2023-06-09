Aberdeen linked with Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 33 appearances for Varazdin in the Croatian top flight this season.

According to reports in Croatia, the Dons are leading the race to sign the attacking midfielder.

He played for Hadjuk Split from 2017 to 2022 which included two loan spells at Varazdin and a loan spell at Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Teklic, who has a year left on his contract, has represented Croatia at under-23, under-20, under-19 and under-18 level.

He is a left-footed attacking midfielder with a penchant for long-range goals.

Varazdin are reluctant to sell a key player but also want to avoid losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Nicky Devlin is Aberdeen’s only signing of the summer window to date, joining the Dons from Livingston on a two-year deal.