Willie Miller: Craig Brown turned around struggling Aberdeen’s fortunes as manager

I was fortunate to know Craig Brown for many years since first working with him at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

His passing was very sad news to receive.

Craig had the highest level of intellect and manners and was always someone people were happy to be in the company of.

He had a stellar personal life and stellar professional life.

I was development director at Pittodrie when Craig was appointed Aberdeen manager in 2010.

Craig had a very positive effect at Aberdeen when he was appointed manager.

He came in on the back of a very disappointing time and things had to be turned around quickly.

Stability was required at the club and he brought that.

Eventually Craig ended up as a director at Aberdeen as well.

That is testament to how highly regarded he is within Pittodrie.

Although he is highly regarded everywhere.

No-one will have a bad word to say about Craig, that is the measure of the man.

I knew Craig long before he was appointed Aberdeen manager.

Craig was taken to the Mexico World Cup in 1986 by Sir Alex Ferguson as part of his backroom staff.

Sir Alex took a number of senior figures with him to the World Cup including Craig, Archie Knox, Walter Smith and Andy Roxburgh.

I have known Craig since that World Cup.

After that he was my supervising coach at Largs when I went through my credentials for my A licence coaching certificate.

We spent many an important training session on the field.

And then there was some light entertainment in the evening over a few beers with the rest of the coaches and potential coaches.

Craig was my guiding light when I was going through my A licence.

When Andy Roxburgh took over as Scotland manager Craig was his assistant.

And he was there the night I was injured against Norway and had to give up football completely.

You could not get a nicer person than Craig.

He always had a story to tell and mostly they were humorous but also very educational.

Craig was very intelligent and had an educational background as well.

The way he handled himself throughout his career was always exceptional.

Craig was always professional, always straightforward and always treated people the way you would like to be treated yourself.

It is testament to Craig that he is still the last manager to take Scotland to a World Cup finals.

That was way back in 1998.

He also took the nation to the Euro 96 finals.

As a manager Craig had real quality.

His time as Scotland manager was so successful.

We went for such a long time after Craig before Scotland qualified for a major tournament again.

Scotland didn’t qualify for a major tournament after Craig until Euro 2020.

That is more than a 20-year drought which shows the enormity of the achievement in taking Scotland to back to back finals in 1996 and 1998.

His work as Scotland manager was absolutely first class.

Craig was loved by everyone and will be sadly missed.

Signing Shinnie would be huge deal

Signing Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract would be another huge statement by Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen are hopeful they will get Shinnie back to Pittodrie on a permanent basis from League One Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder brings a passion and will to win that drives his team-mates on.

During his loan spell at Pittodrie in the second half of last season he helped raise the club back up the table.

Shinnie possesses a belief that anything is possible in a game of football, and never gives up.

He will give absolutely everything to get a result for the club and supporters and that is infectious.

Shinnie has all the qualities to push the club forward as captain.

He has a real knowledge of the club and played a key role in finishing third in the Premiership during his loan last season from Wigan,

The leadership qualities Shinnie brings during games is hugely important.

However off the field of play his influence is also fundamental.

You hope that you have a few leaders in the dressing room.

However you need one in particular that everyone can look to and that is Shinnie.

A key component to a successful team is drive, determination and grit.

Shinnie has that in abundance.

When you are in difficult situations and environments you need big personalities as well as qualities and skill.

When you see Shinnie going about his business when things aren’t going well you can see he is a leader.

He gets a reaction from the rest of the team and that pulls them through.

Aberdeen will want to do well in Europe next season and to achieve that you need players with experience of that level.

Shinnie played in Europe with Aberdeen under former manager Derek McInnes.

He will be able to impart that experience on the players in the squad.

Aberdeen are right to move early to try to get Shinnie signed on a permanent contract.

He is such as key player to plans for the future a bid to sign him could not be allowed to drag on.

Getting deals done early is important.

The Dons have already pulled off a transfer coup this summer by securing Leighton Clarkson on an a four-year deal from Liverpool.

Securing the permanent return of Shinnie would be another huge message as the squad rebuild ramps up.

Another Liverpool talent targeted

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams and if they can bring him to Pittodrie it would be another hugely positive signing.

Centre-back is definitely an area that needs worked on during the transfer window.

Williams was recalled from his loan spell at Championship Blackpool in January as cover for Virgil van Dijk who had a hamstring injury.

Although Williams didn’t get game time during that spell to be back-up for van Dijk is not a bad starting-point for a defender.

Williams has started 14 games for Liverpool’s first team and made another five appearances off the bench.

He also has experience of playing in the Champions League with the Anfield club.

Williams has not played for Liverpool since 2021 and has spent loan spells at Blackpool and also Swansea City.

If the Dons are targeting players of that calibre it is exciting.

Hopefully Aberdeen can sign Williams who at 22-years-old is a great age.

If you are playing for Liverpool you will be rated very highly.

Williams is clearly a young, hungry centre-back who will be desperate to make an impact.

Aberdeen have already raided Liverpool this season to sign Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract.

So it is clear there is a strong relationship and line of communication there between the clubs.

Especially when you also consider Calvin Ramsay’s transfer from Aberdeen to Liverpool last season.

If a deal can be done to sign Williams it would be another exciting night for Aberdeen supporters.