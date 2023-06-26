Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to ‘wonderful man’ and close friend Craig Brown

Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to “wonderful man” Craig Brown who was his close friend for more than 60 years.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Brown sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Sir Alex first met Brown when they played together in the Scotland Schoolboy team in 1957/58.

Brown was captain of that team.

They remained close friends ever since and Sir Alex took Brown to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico when Scotland manager.

Brown would later go on to manage Scotland and led the nation to the 1996 Euros and 1998 World Cup final.

Aberdeen legend Sir Alex said: “It was with great sadness to hear of the passing of Craig Brown, a thoroughly wonderful man and my thoughts are with his family.

“Craig and I had been friends since Scotland Schools Team in 1957/58, with Craig as Captain.

“When I was given the honour of managing Scotland at the World Cup Finals in Mexico there was one man I had to take, for all his attributes and knowledge, that was Craig.

“He had a great career as a manager of several clubs but his service for his country stands out.

“In an industry that questions a man’s capabilities, Craig never wavered in that situation, he always kept his head and his composure. Well done Broon!”

Tribute from former Leeds manager

Sir Alex was talking in his role as an Executive Board Member of the League Managers Association.

Brown joined the LMA in 2002, when he was appointed as manager of Preston North End.

Further managerial spells at Motherwell and Aberdeen followed, before his retirement from management after his spell at Pittodrie.

However he continued to work in football through various strategic roles in Scotland and Europe.

Former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson also paid tribute to “football professor” Brown.

LMA Chairman Wilkinson said: “You couldn’t help but like Craig.

“He was great fun, he always had a story or comment to share but his modesty and willingness to help when called upon made him such a good friend.

“As a professional, he was a great coach educator and proper lover of football.

“He was very intelligent, like a football professor, but would never try to impress you with his knowledge of the game.

“He will be missed greatly and our thought are with Craig’s family and friends at this time.”