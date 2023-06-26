Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to ‘wonderful man’ and close friend Craig Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to ‘wonderful man’ and close friend Craig Brown

Aberdeen's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson struck up a friendship with Craig Brown when they played in the Scotland schoolboys team together in 1957 and remained close ever since

By Sean Wallace
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA

Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to “wonderful man” Craig Brown who was his close friend for more than 60 years.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Brown sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Sir Alex first met Brown when they played together in the Scotland Schoolboy team in 1957/58.

Brown was captain of that team.

They remained close friends ever since and Sir Alex took Brown to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico when Scotland manager.

Brown would later go on to manage Scotland and led the nation to the 1996 Euros and 1998 World Cup final.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown who has passed away at the age of 82. Image: Jim Irvine DCT Media

Aberdeen legend Sir Alex said: “It was with great sadness to hear of the passing of Craig Brown, a thoroughly wonderful man and my thoughts are with his family.

“Craig and I had been friends since Scotland Schools Team in 1957/58, with Craig as Captain.

“When I was given the honour of managing Scotland at the World Cup Finals in Mexico there was one man I had to take, for all his attributes and knowledge, that was Craig.

“He had a great career as a manager of several clubs but his service for his country stands out.

“In an industry that questions a man’s capabilities, Craig never wavered in that situation, he always kept his head and his composure. Well done Broon!”

Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.

Tribute from former Leeds manager

Sir Alex was talking in his role as an Executive Board Member of the League Managers Association.

Brown joined the LMA in 2002, when he was appointed as manager of Preston North End.

Further managerial spells at Motherwell and Aberdeen followed, before his retirement from  management after his spell at Pittodrie.

However he continued to work in football through various strategic roles in Scotland and Europe.

Former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson also paid tribute to “football professor” Brown.

Craig Brown salutes the fans at full time after a win in his last game in charge at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

LMA Chairman Wilkinson said: “You couldn’t help but like Craig.

“He was great fun, he always had a story or comment to share but his modesty and willingness to help when called upon made him such a good friend.

“As a professional, he was a great coach educator and proper lover of football.

“He was very intelligent, like a football professor, but would never try to impress you with his knowledge of the game.

“He will be missed greatly and our thought are with Craig’s family and friends at this time.”

