Aberdeen legend Joe Harper ‘heartbroken’ at death of friend Craig Brown

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper has been left “heartbroken and “absolutely devastated” by the death of close friend Craig Brown.

Former Scotland and Dons manager Brown passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Harper, 75, paid tribute to his friend as a “real gentleman” who would give his time freely to everyone.

Dons’ scoring great Harper regularly met Brown and other friends in the Granite City on Monday mornings to reminisce about football.

He is devastated at the passing of his friend who gave his “heart to people and to football”.

Harper said: “I am absolutely devastated.

“Even though I knew Craig was ill I was praying that I would see him again.

“Now I won’t and I’m heartbroken.

“Craig was a real gentleman. You don’t get people like that often in football because it is a hard sport.

“He was nice to everybody and gave his heart to people and to football.

“Craig liked people.

“He was a great guy who never said a bad thing about anyone.

“Not only was he a nice man Craig was a superb manager.

“His life was about football and we would talk about football all the time.”

Meeting to reminisce about football

Brown was the last Scotland manager to take the nation to the World Cup finals, in 1998.

He also led Scotland to the Euro 1996 finals and was in charge of the national team for 71 games from 1993 to 2001.

Brown was also on the staff for the 1986 and 1990 World Cup finals.

He managed Preston North End and Motherwell before ending his career at Aberdeen as boss in 2013.

After stepping down as Dons manager he moved onto a board position at Pittodrie.

Harper said: “We started doing a thing about nine months ago where we would all meet up on a Monday morning for a coffee.

“Anytime Craig was up for a game he would stay over until the Monday to go for a coffee.

“We would talk about football and Craig’s knowledge was unbelievable.

“Everyone liked Craig

“He gave his time to fans for so many different things such as charities and speaking at dinners.

“Craig never turned anyone down.

“If it was possible for Craig to do something to help you he would.

“And he would never expect anything back.”

Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown. A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 26, 2023

A memorable night with Craig Brown and Tattie Cooper

Awarded a CBE in 1999 for services to football Brown was asked to join Alex Ferguson’s backroom team for the 1986 World Cup.

He would go on to serve as Andy Roxburgh’s assistant, reaching the 1990 World Cup and Euro 92 finals.

In 1993 he took over as Scotland manager and led the nation to two major tournaments.

When appointed Aberdeen manager in 2010 he inherited a club rock bottom of the league table.

He led them to safety and also laid the groundwork for Derek McInnes’ successful spell as manager.

Brown brought captain Russell Anderson back to Pittodrie and also signed Niall McGinn, Mark Reynolds and Jonny Hayes.

Harper remembers a special night when he was left in “tears of laughter” by Brown and Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper.

Sadly Pittodrie legend Cooper passed away in May 2018 at the age of just 54.

He said: “One of the best memories I have of Craig was a night with Neale Cooper as well.

“The three of us spoke at a dinner.

“What a night we had – as you can imagine with Craig and Tattie.

“It was such a great, wonderful night.

“I have a photograph of it, with the three of us sitting there.

“There were tears of laughter from the three of us the whole evening

“They were both brilliant and I loved that night.

“Craig had the patter but it was always great patter. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“He loved football and he loved people.

“And everyone loved Craig.”