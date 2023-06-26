Gallery: University of Aberdeen kicks off graduation week with hundreds celebrating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Higher Education

Gallery: University of Aberdeen kicks off graduation week with hundreds celebrating

Celebrations are under way as the University of Aberdeen's class of 2023 graduate.

Aberdeen University 2023 Summer Graduation Ceremony.
Aberdeen University 2023 Summer Graduation Ceremony.
By Katherine Ferries and Kath Flannery

Hundreds of students gathered at the P&J Live today to commemorate years of hard work and dedication.

The University of Aberdeen‘s week-long event saw the arena packed with families and loved ones of students to celebrate their success.

Morning ceremony recognised students from the School of Biological Sciences and School of Psychology.

A second ceremony in the afternoon honoured students from the School of Geosciences and School of Natural & Computing Science.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was on hand to capture some of the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?

A graduate smiles as they are guided through the arena.
Graduates prepare to be allowed entry into the main hall at P&J Live.
Laughter and smiles
Beautiful dress
Smile for our P&J photographer.
Graduates make their way through P&J Live

Lines of students wait to be allowed into the P&J Live arena to take to the stage.
Aberdeen University 2023 Summer Graduation Ceremony.
Friends embrace a big hug
Graduate Emma Cassellis.
Graduates Malgorzata Chwedoruk and Mirjam Henno are very happy.
Falak Saud Khan strikes a pose for our photographer.
Friends at the Aberdeen University 2023 Summer Graduation Ceremony.
Hannah Lee with dad Frank and mum Lucinda.
Making memories in the giant Aberdeen Uni Chair.
Graduate Lewis Lamond
Graduates Malgorzata Chwedoruk and Mirjam Henno celebrating after the award ceremony
Graduate Ellie Kaplaneli
Graduate Irene Breda pictured with her family.
Tears of happiness
Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.
This group of friends make use of the 2023 prop.
Lucy Whyte.
Friends celebrate together.
Every end has a new beginning.
Proud Aberdeen Grads!
Inna Melchyokhina pictured with Arthur Morgan, Natalia Kazimirova and Danil Wahlquist.
It always seems impossible until it’s done
Afternoon session
A graduate poses as they are guided through the arena.
Thumbs up for graduating.
Proud of all the hard work put in.
Aberdeen University 2023 Summer Graduation Ceremony.
The best is yet to come
Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people.
Happy Graduation day.
Lines of students wait to be allowed into the P&J Live arena to take to the stage.
All smiles from this grad.
Aberdeen University 2023 Summer Graduation Ceremony, Afternoon session.
A happy group on graduation day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kathryn McPhail Chief Exec Officer of EnergyCC.
Proud hug.
A happy family celebrate their success.
Olivia Davis with mum Jan and dad Brian posing at the 2023 prop.
Capturing the moment.
Proud and happy.
These graduates are so happy
Cheers to you, Lisa Mentzer and Agata Nowak.
A quick selfie.
Graduation selfie.
Zoe Watson and mum Shirley Watson.

Getting loved upon.

 

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers summer-signing Rumarn Burrell battles for the ball in a friendly against Dunfermline.
Paul Hartley to assess trialists after eight feature in Cove Rangers' pre-season draw with…
Sink hole on Don't know if anyone has done an article on it. But sinkhole... On Leadside Road opposite Rosemount Square.
'Sinkhole' opens up in Aberdeen city centre
Left - rainbow flag flying and right - Pride in Moray chairman David Harrison standing.
Outrage in Moray as second pride flag stolen from school in less than a…
Cam Cameron who was attempting 60 nights on Rockall.
Rockall adventurer rescued by Coastguard after 32 days into 60 day challenge
RAF combat planes to make "exciting" flyover above Braemar Junior Highland Games. Image: John Macpherson.
RAF aircrafts to roar over 'bigger and better' Braemar Junior Games
police close road
Man dies after collision on the A90 in Aberdeenshire
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry cancelled due to a 'technical issue'
Morvern Medical Practice in Oban. Image: Google Maps.
Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Banff court story Picture shows; Katie Lynch and neglected dog Dexter.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/SSPCA Date; Unknown
Woman let dog fall into 'skeletal state' after bad break-up
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end