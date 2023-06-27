Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give ‘100 per cent’

Barry Robson is searching for summer signings with the right credentials to join Aberdeen’s “100 per cent club”.

Robson is in the midst of a summer transfer window squad rebuild ahead of his first full season as Dons’ manager.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie is in the Granite City to sign a three-year deal with the Dons.

The 31-year-old has thrashed out his exit from League One Wigan Athletic where he had a year left on his deal.

Robson is set to make Aberdonian Shinnie his permanent captain.

Shinnie was made skipper by Robson for the second half of last season during a loan spell from Wigan.

Aberdeen are also leading the race to secure Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams on loan.

It is understood England U21 international Williams is due in the Granite City this week for talks on a loan deal.

Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic, 24, is also on Robson’s radar for a summer swoop.

‘The best footballers give 100 per cent all the time’

Three signings have already been secured with Leighton Clarkson, Nicky Devlin and Ester Sokler penning permanent deals.

Robson is determined to build a squad capable of fighting for success on both the domestic and European fronts.

And he insist a fundamental component for players in his new look squad must be the willingness to give “100 per cent” for the club.

Robson said: “The best footballers give 100 per cent all the time.

“It’s not easy to bring that 100 per cent enthusiasm, energy and hunger every game and every time you train.

“But that is what I want.

“That’s what you need to do in life.

“It has always worked for me in my life, giving 100 per cent.

“I think that’s clear from the way I am. The players know that.

“They knew it from the first time I spoke to them.

“When you get players, people and staff who bring that you have a real opportunity to perform well.”

Aberdeen in pole position to land Liverpool defender

Securing Shinnie on a permanent contract was one of Robson’s main priorities during the summer window.

When Robson took over the managerial post last season he immediately handed Shinnie the captain’s armband – even though he was only on loan from Wigan.

Meanwhile, it is understood the Dons are in pole position to land Liverpool defender Williams on loan due to the strong relationship forged between the clubs recently.

Aberdeen signed midfielder Clarkson on a four-year contract earlier this month from the six-time European champions.

Liverpool also signed right-back Calvin Ramsay from the Dons last summer in a deal that could be worth up to £8 million.

Williams broke into the Liverpool first team during the 2020/21 season when he made 19 appearances, 15 of them starts.

The defender played in the Champions League for the Anfield club against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta in the 2020/21 campaign.

Williams was on loan at Championship Blackpool last season but was recalled by Liverpool in January.

He was included in three matchday squads by boss Jurgen Klopp in the second half of the campaign, but was an unused substitute on each occasion.

Williams, contracted to Liverpool until summer 2026, was on the bench for the 1-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in March.

‘I demand high standards’

Aberdeen return for pre-season training on Wednesday – and Robson will demand that 100 per cent from the outset.

He said: “I demand high standards.

“That isn’t just for the players, that is the staff as well.

“There are no lazy days.

“That time when everyone was on holiday is when they can have a break.

“But when we are here we are here to work and perform to the best of our abilities.

“That is the case every day and I made that clear right away.

“It is what I expect from everyone, including myself.”