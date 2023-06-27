Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give ‘100 per cent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give ‘100 per cent’

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie is in the Granite City to sign a three-year contract with Aberdeen having thrashed out his exit from League One Wigan Athletic.

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Barry Robson is searching for summer signings with the right credentials to join Aberdeen’s “100 per cent club”.

Robson is in the midst of a summer transfer window squad rebuild ahead of his first full season as Dons’ manager.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie is in the Granite City to sign a three-year deal with the Dons.

The 31-year-old has thrashed out his exit from League One Wigan Athletic where he had a year left on his deal.

Robson is set to make Aberdonian Shinnie his permanent captain.

Shinnie was made skipper by Robson for the second half of last season during a loan spell from Wigan.

Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen are also leading the race to secure Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams on loan.

It is understood England U21 international Williams is due in the Granite City this week for talks on a loan deal.

Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic, 24, is also on Robson’s radar for a summer swoop.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

‘The best footballers give 100 per cent all the time’

Three signings have already been secured with Leighton Clarkson, Nicky Devlin and Ester Sokler penning permanent deals.

Robson is determined to build a squad capable of fighting for success on both the domestic and European fronts.

And he insist a fundamental component for players in his new look squad must be the willingness to give “100 per cent” for the club.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Robson said: “The best footballers give 100 per cent all the time.

“It’s not easy to bring that 100 per cent enthusiasm, energy and hunger every game and every time you train.

“But that is what I want.

“That’s what you need to do in life.

“It has always worked for me in my life, giving 100 per cent.

“I think that’s clear from the way I am. The players know that.

“They knew it from the first time I spoke to them.

“When you get players, people and staff who bring that you have a real opportunity to perform well.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen in pole position to land Liverpool defender

Securing Shinnie on a permanent contract was one of Robson’s main priorities during the summer window.

When Robson took over the managerial post last season he immediately handed Shinnie the captain’s armband – even though he was only on loan from Wigan.

Meanwhile, it is understood the Dons are in pole position to land Liverpool defender Williams on loan due to the strong relationship forged between the clubs recently.

Aberdeen signed midfielder Clarkson on a four-year contract earlier this month from the six-time European champions.

Aberdeen target Rhys Williams
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams had a spell on loan at Blackpool last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Liverpool also signed right-back Calvin Ramsay from the Dons last summer in a deal that could be worth up to £8 million.

Williams broke into the Liverpool first team during the 2020/21 season when he made 19 appearances, 15 of them starts.

The defender played in the Champions League for the Anfield club against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta in the 2020/21 campaign.

Williams was on loan at Championship Blackpool last season but was recalled by Liverpool in January.

He was included in three matchday squads by boss Jurgen Klopp in the second half of the campaign, but was an unused substitute on each occasion.

Williams, contracted to Liverpool until summer 2026, was on the bench for the 1-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in March.

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams prior to a friendly against Crystal Palace National Stadium, Singapore. Image: Shutterstock.

‘I demand high standards’

Aberdeen return for pre-season training on Wednesday – and Robson will demand that 100 per cent from the outset.

He said: “I demand high standards.

“That isn’t just for the players, that is the staff as well.

“There are no lazy days.

“That time when everyone was on holiday is when they can have a break.

“But when we are here we are here to work and perform to the best of our abilities.

“That is the case every day and I made that clear right away.

“It is what I expect from everyone, including myself.”

