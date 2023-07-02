Ross County chief Steven Ferguson says Aberdeen will be as tough as Celtic or Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ross County chief Steven Ferguson says Aberdeen will be as tough as Celtic or Rangers

The Staggies' chief also pinpoints the matches where the Dingwall side will have the best chance of bagging Premiership points.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County will first meet Aberdeen this season on September 23 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Ross County will first meet Aberdeen this season on September 23 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group

Steven Ferguson reckons Aberdeen are shaping up to be as tough an opponent as the Old Firm for Ross County as the new Premiership season draws closer.

The Staggies chief executive cannot wait to see a much-changed side head to treble-winners Celtic on the opening day of the season on August 5, with games against St Johnstone and Rangers following next.

Aberdeen, who have European group stage football to look forward to in the new season, have strengthened their ranks by signing Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin and Rhys Williams.

County’s first meeting with the Dons this season will be on September 23 at Pittodrie, with the Reds first trip to Dingwall down for January 2.

Dons’ recruitment noted in Dingwall

Former player and co-manager Ferguson acknowledges the Dons are well-equipped to have a strong season and hinted County’s best chance of avoiding a second successive relegation fight will perhaps come against the lesser lights in the league.

He said: “We talk about Celtic because it’s the first game of the season and playing Rangers in the third game in August, but we don’t just look at those fixtures.

“We have the connection with Aberdeen because we’re in the north of Scotland.

“We have a really good relationship with Aberdeen, and you must tip your hat to what they are doing in terms of their direction of travel and what they are doing with their recruitment.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson led the Dons to third last term. Image: SNS Group

“They will be just as big a challenge for us as Celtic or Rangers.

“However, the games that excite me the most in some ways are the games which are not against the big city clubs, such as against St Johnstone, St Mirren or Livingston.

“I look at those as perhaps more important for Ross County in our journey than the glamour games against Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts.

“There is a sense of relief from everyone at the club because we are still playing Premiership football.”

Squad depth is essential – Ferguson

County, who survived thanks to a stunning late recovery in the play-off final against Partick Thistle last month, have acted swiftly to strengthen their squad.

Manager Malky Mackay has signed defender Josh Reid, midfielders Scott Allardice, Kyle Turner and Max Sheaf, winger Jay Henderson and forward Eamonn Brophy as well as handing a new deal to forward Alex Samuel.

With more new faces due to check in, Ferguson pointed to a seven-fixture month of December before the winter break as one reason why they must have strength in numbers.

He said: “We are used to these busy months at the end of the year due to the winter break.

Eammon Brophy has joined Ross County on a permanent deal. Image: Ross County FC

“That’s why it is so important to have depth in your squad, to deal with a seven-game month. We want to go into the season safe in the knowledge that it’s not just about 11 players, the manager stresses that continuously.

“When you face seven games in one month, it really highlights why it’s a squad game. When you need to be competitive, you need more than a starting 11. We are trying hard to get strength in depth to cope with such a fixture list in December for example.”

Changes cannot weaken the team

Ferguson feels having several players fighting for each position goes further than just having quality within the club, it’s dealing with the effects of knocks and bans too.

He added: “You want competition for places, but you also cannot leave yourselves short. We have to be able to compete and it’s hard enough for us when we have everyone fit and available.

“When you have the wear and tear of a season, or seven games within December, kicks in, you will kick up injuries and suspensions given the speed of the game these days.

“You must be in a position where when you make a change, you’re not weakening the team.”