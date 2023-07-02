Ross County chief Steven Ferguson says Aberdeen will be as tough as Celtic or Rangers

Steven Ferguson reckons Aberdeen are shaping up to be as tough an opponent as the Old Firm for Ross County as the new Premiership season draws closer.

The Staggies chief executive cannot wait to see a much-changed side head to treble-winners Celtic on the opening day of the season on August 5, with games against St Johnstone and Rangers following next.

Aberdeen, who have European group stage football to look forward to in the new season, have strengthened their ranks by signing Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin and Rhys Williams.

County’s first meeting with the Dons this season will be on September 23 at Pittodrie, with the Reds first trip to Dingwall down for January 2.

Dons’ recruitment noted in Dingwall

Former player and co-manager Ferguson acknowledges the Dons are well-equipped to have a strong season and hinted County’s best chance of avoiding a second successive relegation fight will perhaps come against the lesser lights in the league.

He said: “We talk about Celtic because it’s the first game of the season and playing Rangers in the third game in August, but we don’t just look at those fixtures.

“We have the connection with Aberdeen because we’re in the north of Scotland.

“We have a really good relationship with Aberdeen, and you must tip your hat to what they are doing in terms of their direction of travel and what they are doing with their recruitment.

“They will be just as big a challenge for us as Celtic or Rangers.

“However, the games that excite me the most in some ways are the games which are not against the big city clubs, such as against St Johnstone, St Mirren or Livingston.

“I look at those as perhaps more important for Ross County in our journey than the glamour games against Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts.

“There is a sense of relief from everyone at the club because we are still playing Premiership football.”

Squad depth is essential – Ferguson

County, who survived thanks to a stunning late recovery in the play-off final against Partick Thistle last month, have acted swiftly to strengthen their squad.

Manager Malky Mackay has signed defender Josh Reid, midfielders Scott Allardice, Kyle Turner and Max Sheaf, winger Jay Henderson and forward Eamonn Brophy as well as handing a new deal to forward Alex Samuel.

With more new faces due to check in, Ferguson pointed to a seven-fixture month of December before the winter break as one reason why they must have strength in numbers.

He said: “We are used to these busy months at the end of the year due to the winter break.

“That’s why it is so important to have depth in your squad, to deal with a seven-game month. We want to go into the season safe in the knowledge that it’s not just about 11 players, the manager stresses that continuously.

“When you face seven games in one month, it really highlights why it’s a squad game. When you need to be competitive, you need more than a starting 11. We are trying hard to get strength in depth to cope with such a fixture list in December for example.”

Changes cannot weaken the team

Ferguson feels having several players fighting for each position goes further than just having quality within the club, it’s dealing with the effects of knocks and bans too.

He added: “You want competition for places, but you also cannot leave yourselves short. We have to be able to compete and it’s hard enough for us when we have everyone fit and available.

“When you have the wear and tear of a season, or seven games within December, kicks in, you will kick up injuries and suspensions given the speed of the game these days.

“You must be in a position where when you make a change, you’re not weakening the team.”