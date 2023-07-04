Striker Bojan Miovski delivers Aberdeen fitness boost as he confirms timeline for return from injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striker Bojan Miovski delivers Aberdeen fitness boost as he confirms timeline for return from injury

Dons striker Miovski reveals he was left in a state of shock and suffered sleepless nights worrying about the severity of an ankle injury suffered in a horror tackle against St Mirren in May.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lies injured after a bad challenge by St Mirren's Thierry Small, who was then red carded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lies injured after a bad challenge by St Mirren's Thierry Small, who was then red carded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Striker Bojan Miovski has delivered Aberdeen a massive pre-season boost by confirming he is set to return to full-training next week.

Goal hero Miovski is well on course in his bid to be fit for the Premiership opener at Livingston on August 5.

Miovski has been sidelined since being stretchered off with an ankle injury following a horror tackle just 15 minutes into the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren on May 24.

The striker revealed he was left in a state of shock by the injury and suffered sleepless nights as he sweated on the outcome of scans on his ankle.

The 24-year-old is now back running with the Dons at their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

And the North Macedonian international confirmed he aims to ramp up his rehabilitation by returning to full-training with his team-mates next week.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski receives treatment after a tackle by Thierry Small in game against St Mirren in May.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski receives treatment after a tackle by Thierry Small. Image: SNS.

He told RedTV: “Now I am starting on the pitch with the ball and hope next week I will start with the team as well.

“It (rehabilitation) is going really well and I didn’t think I would be so lucky.

“The first impression was not good, but after the scan and the MRI it is good news.

“It is unbelievable (to be back running).

“I miss the ball and miss the players so am looking forward to training with them again.”

Ref approaches injured Bojan Miovski at Aberdeen v St Mirren game.
Bojan Miovski had to be stretchered off against St Mirren after Thierry Small’s challenge. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Shock at injury and sleepless nights

St Mirren’s Thierry Small was shown a straight red for the challenge which forced Miovski to be stretchered off at Pittodrie.

It was the victory which secured a third-placed Premiership finish for the Dons.

Miovski says he was in “shock” after the challenge and feared the worst.

He then suffered sleepless nights as he waited on results of scans on the injured ankle.

Scans subsequently confirmed the striker suffered ligament damage.

Miovski says the severity of the injury was not as bad as he initially anticipated.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is stretchered off with an ankle injury against St Mirren.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is stretchered off with an ankle injury against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

He said: “I was in shock in that moment. I just thought the worst because I didn’t feel good.

“I didn’t sleep for two to three days as I awaited the results.

“After that there was relief when they told me it will not be so long before I would come back, two months maximum.

“After one month I start on the pitch so that is good news.”

Missing Euro 2024 qualifiers

The ankle injury ruled Miovski out of North Macedonia’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against England and Ukraine last month.

North Macedonia lost 3-2 at home to Ukraine, before suffering a heavy 7-0 loss to England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

He said: “It is always an honour to play for the national team and of course I wanted to play in those games.

“I feel proud when I represent my country.

“It was hard but the injury came in the best possible moment, at the end of the season, so I just missed the international games.

“I am here, back on the pitch now and feel great.”

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 ahead against Rangers.
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 ahead against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Miovski aims to better 18-goal return

Miovksi signed for Aberdeen in a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer.

He netted 18 goals in all competitions in his debut season with the Dons.

With Aberdeen set to play in the European group stages in the upcoming campaign, he has vowed to better that return.

He said: “It will be my first season playing in Europe and a new challenge for me.

“It is always good when you play against strong teams in different leagues.

“I am looking forward to these games and I hope we make the fans happy.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 2-0 against Rangers.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 2-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“I scored 18 goals last season and of course I want to score more goals in the upcoming season.

“And I want to represent the club in a good way in Europe.”

Explaining expectations to Sokler

Miovski has been sharing a room at the Portugal training camp with new signing and fellow striker Ester Sokler.

Aberdeen secured Sokler in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje.

Former Slovenian U21 international Sokler penned a three-year contract with the Dons.

Miovski has given Sokler the lowdown on the expectations that come with playing for Aberdeen.

Striker Ester Sokler during an Aberdeen training session.
Striker Ester Sokler during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

He said: “Ester is a very good guy and for the first three or four days we spoke only English.

“Then we came to Portugal and he started to speak in my language – it is similar.

“We speak English and we speak the same language.

“Now we know each other better because we speak the same language and are in the same room together.

“I told him what he can expect now he is here.

“What he can expect from the fans on the pitch, how the league is.

“I help him a lot with these things.”

