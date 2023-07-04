Willie Miller: Aberdeen will hopefully land more loan stars from Liverpool in the future

Aberdeen will be keen to foster their relationship with Premier League Liverpool to get even more exciting talent to Pittodrie in the years ahead.

The Dons have clearly built a strong connection with the six-time European champions, with three deals completed between the clubs.

Aberdeen recently secured centre-back Rhys Williams on a one-year loan deal from Liverpool.

Earlier in the transfer window, Leighton Clarkson was signed from Liverpool permanently, penning a four-year Pittodrie contract.

The Dons moved to sign midfielder Clarkson after his superb spell on loan last season.

And, last summer, Liverpool signed right-back Calvin Ramsay from the Dons for an Aberdeen club-record fee.

Hopefully the English Premier League outfit will be happy to send even more players out on loan to Pittodrie in the future.

Liverpool will know their players will be looked after properly at Aberdeen and that the quality of coaching will be at a high level.

The Anfield club will also know Aberdeen is run very well so they will not be taking any chances in allowing their talent to head to the north-east.

Aberdeen offers a first-class environment for players to develop.

It is exciting for Aberdeen and for the supporters to be forging a strong relationship with a massive club like Liverpool.

I don’t think those moves for Williams and Clarkson would have come cheaply.

So it is fantastic the Pittodrie board have delivered the financial backing to bring players of that quality to the club.

If a club like Aberdeen are going to be successful they must set their sights high – and that is the case with securing Williams and Clarkson.

The loan capture of Williams looks to be a very positive move by Aberdeen.

Williams stood in for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk when the Dutch international was injured in the 2020-21 season.

He also played alongside van Dijk in some games during that campaign.

The on-loan Aberdeen centre-back has rubbed shoulders with some of the best players in the world at Liverpool.

He is a young, hungry prospect who is looking to develop his career at Aberdeen.

The fact it is a year-long loan deal and not until the January window is also another bonus for boss Barry Robson.

Williams a good start to defensive rebuild

As it stands, centre-backs Liam Scales (Celtic) and Mattie Pollock (Watford) will not be at Pittodrie next season as they have returned to their parent clubs.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald will be at Pittodrie having signed a long-term contract.

Yet it is still a defensive rebuild for Robson and Williams is a very good start.

Williams was another positive addition in the same week that captain Graeme Shinnie was secured on a three-year contract.

You need a personality like Shinnie within the dressing room. Someone who knows the club and the expectations that come with playing for Aberdeen.

Shinnie is a leader both on and off the field.

Aberdeen needed a personality like Shinnie.

When you add in his obvious ability on the field as well, he is a huge signing.

He brings energy, drive and determination.

As a captain, I think you should always lead by example.

And he is the perfect example for players round about him at Pittodrie.

Whether that be young players or more senior campaigners – you need someone who can very swiftly and quickly lay down the standards expected at the club.

Shinnie is the type of personality the new signings coming in can look to and talk to.

They can definitely get the understanding from Shinnie of what is expected at Aberdeen.

The good news is Aberdeen still have time to land more signings before the competitive games start.

They kick-off the season with an away Premiership trip to Livingston on August 5.

It is a case of trying to get as many positive deals on the table as they can.

And Shinnie would have been top of the list of deals the Dons were aiming to complete.

Dons in control of Ramadani situation

The future of Ylber Ramadani is totally within Aberdeen’s hands as the midfielder is signed to the club for another two years.

A report recently emerged from Albania Ramadani was on the verge of signing for Italian top-flight club Lecce.

However, it seems Aberdeen have received no contact from the Italian club.

Whether there is an approach made by Lecce or any other club, we will have to wait and see.

However, the key factor is that Aberdeen are in the driving seat even if Lecce, or any other club, come in with a move to land Albanian international Ramadani.

Aberdeen had the wherewithal to sign Ramadani on a long-term contract until summer 2025 from MTK Budapest last summer.

Clubs have also been linked with summer moves for strike duo Bojan Miovski and Duk, but they are also on long-term deals.

That is good business by Aberdeen.

Miovski has another three years left on his Pittodrie contract with Duk two years.

Ramadani was a regular and outstanding performer last season, so it is understandable if clubs are beginning to look at that quality of player.

Lewis Ferguson moved from Aberdeen to Bologna in the Italian top-flight last summer and enjoyed an outstanding first season in Serie A.

So there should be no surprise Italian clubs are looking at the Dons and they will have contacts in Scotland.

However, if you have players like Ramadani on long contracts, the power is in Aberdeen’s hands.

You must expect speculation at this stage in the transfer window.

Then you just have to wait to see if it develops into a concrete move.

But, ultimately, it is down to Aberdeen if they want to let the player leave or not.

Chance for Stewart and Besuijen

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is right to give Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen the chance to resurrect their Pittodrie careers.

Both returned for pre-season training after loan spells in the second half of last season.

Besuijen was sent on loan to Dutch top-flight Excelsior, while Stewart was at MK Dons.

Both suffered frustrating loan spells hit by injury.

Centre-back Stewart has a year left on his Aberdeen contract, with Besuijen still contracted to the Dons until 2026.

They have been given the chance to impress Robson and his staff during pre-season.

If they can impress then they stay at the club.

However, if there is any doubt at all going into the new season about their ability or commitment to the club, then the conversation could be a more negative one.

Robson has every right to give them the opportunity to prove themselves during pre-season.

You have to give them the chance to impress.

Whether they are capable of doing that is up to them.

Besuijen had some impressive performances before moving out on loan.

I would hope he would settle down and try to make his career at Aberdeen a positive one.