Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kelle Roos the best keeper in the Premiership, says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Dutch keeper Kelle Roos has registered 13 clean sheets in the Scottish top-flight this season and saved two penalties.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos has had 13 league clean sheets this season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Dutch stopper Kelle Roos is the best keeper in the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists.

The 30-year-old had to pick the ball out of his net five times in a heavy defeat to champions Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

In contrast, former England international Joe Hart registered a clean sheet for Celtic.

Signed last summer, Roos finished second in the Premiership clean-sheet table with 13 shut-outs, with Hart top on 16.

However, Robson reckons Roos comes out top in the battle of the top-flight keepers.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos saves a header from Celtic’s Carl Starfelt. Image:  SNS

Robson said: “Kelle, in my opinion, is the best goalkeeper in the league.

“He is outstanding.”

‘No issue’ with Roos for second Celtic goal

During his first season at Pittodrie, former Derby County keeper Roos has made 105 Premiership saves, an average of 3.39 per game.

Roos has won all nine of the aerial duels he has been involved in and saved two of the nine penalties he has faced.

Dons keeper Roos was sidelined for two months with a thigh injury suffered in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers on January 15.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi goes down under a tackle from Kelle Roos. Image: SNS

The former Dutch youth international was out injured when Aberdeen suffered a dramatic crash in form that led to the dismissal of Jim Goodwin as manager on January 28.

Roos’ 13 clean sheets came in 31 Premiership games, a shut-out return of 42 percent.

Celtic stopper Hart racked up 16 shut-outs in 36 games, a 44 percent clean-sheet return.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos during the 5-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS

Roos was at fault for Celtic’s second goal at Parkhead when he parried a low 25-yard shot from Callum McGregor to his left, and Kyogo Furuhashi raced on to the loose ball to fire home.

When asked if Roos should have done better for Celtic’s second goal, Robson said: “I have no issue with that at all.

“He has been brilliant.”

McCrorie fought to stay on the pitch

Aberdeen had already confirmed a third-placed Premiership finish and European qualification prior to travelling to Parkhead.

Third was secured with a 3-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday evening.

Robson reckons his squad were shattered after the exertions and emotions of a win that secured the Dons’ return to Europe.

He revealed vice-captain Ross McCrorie was desperate to remain on the pitch at Parkhead before being substituted.

In the 80th minute, McCrorie was replaced by Jayden Richardson.

McCrorie only returned to action for Wednesday’s defeat of St Mirren having been out for a month following surgery on a hernia problem.

Parkhead may have been McCrorie’s final game for Aberdeen.

In the immediate aftermath of the Celtic loss, Robson admitted he was unsure if McCrorie would be at Aberdeen next season.

Aberdeen and Bristol City have held talks regarding a potential £2 million summer transfer for the 25-year-old.

McCrorie has three years remaining on his Dons contract.

Greg Taylor and Ross McCrorie in action. Image: SNS.

Robson said; “Ross McCrorie just had an operation and was fighting to stay on the pitch to help us.

“Eventually he had to come off.

“Two centre-backs were struggling with cramp after the emotion of the other night.

“It was difficult to be as good as we can be.”

Celtic hit top form against Aberdeen

Celtic had taken only one point from their previous three Premiership matches prior to facing Aberdeen.

On the day the Hoops were presented with the Premiership trophy, the champions rediscovered their top form.

Robson said: “You could see a Celtic team that had rested players up the last few weeks against the other teams.

“Then they came full tilt against us.

“It wasn’t a good match.

“Celtic were strong with players rested and we were hanging on after the emotion of the other night.

“It was hugely frustrating because I don’t want to lose.

“We are better than that.”

Mixed emotions for boss Robson

Robson experienced conflicting emotions at Parkhead.

He admitted to being “angry”, but also had to accept his team had recently delivered  third.

When Robson took on the managerial post in late January, the Dons were in the bottom six, 10 points behind then-third-placed Hearts.

Robson said: “I was caught between what to say as it was a hard one all round against Celtic.

Aberdeen during the 5-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Yet I am so proud of them and what they have given me for the last few months.

“Against Celtic it was just sheer emotion and tiredness. It was not like they (Aberdeen) gave up or anything like that.”

