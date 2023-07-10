Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives lowdown on how summer signings have performed in pre-season so far

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has hailed the “excellent” impact of his summer signings during pre-season training.

The Dons have returned from a week-long training camp in Portugal where Robson pushed his squad hard in 30 degree heat.

During an ongoing summer transfer window rebuild Robson has signed six players – with more to come.

Aberdeen are working hard on securing more further signings with Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic an ongoing transfer target.

However, any move for Teklic is complicated as the midfielder’s club Varazdin of the Croatian top-flight are reluctant to part with the 23-year-old.

Varazdin have tabled a new contract offer to Teklic, who has a year left on his deal.

It would take a significant six-figure fee to change Varazdin’s stance and convince them to sell the Croatian under-23 cap.

It is understood a further complication is the sell-on clause with Teklic’s former club Hajduk Split.

‘All new signings have been excellent’

Two of Robson’s biggest signings so far already know the expectations and culture at the club having been on loan at Pittodrie last season – Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson.

Robson moved quickly to secure both loan stars on permanent contracts this summer.

Captain Shinnie signed a three-year deal having left Wigan Athletic, while Clarkson was secured on four-year deal from Liverpool.

However, four of the summer arrivals – Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin, Rhys Williams and Ross Doohan – are new to Aberdeen.

Robson is confident the four new faces have all quickly embraced the culture at the Dons.

He said: “All the new signings have been excellent and have fitted into what is a good, hard-working group.

“It is always good when you can get away, especially when you have some new players in as well.

“It allows the players to get to know each other a bit more which is important as you have to create a culture in a football team.

“I want to do that.

“The best teams I ever played in had the best dressing rooms.

“Everyone has to work hard for one another.

“There can be no-one who wants to be on their own and doesn’t work in the environment I build.

“They (new signings) all know that, they all get that.

“No-one gets anywhere on their own.”

Dons sweat with 15 sessions in heat

Robson’s squad and the new signings were put through their paces in the training camp at the five-star Penina Resort in the Algarve.

The Dons have now returned to the Granite City where pre-season preparations will ramp up further with a run of friendlies.

Aberdeen face two Highland League clubs away this week – Turriff United on Wednesday and Fraserburgh on Saturday.

They then travel to English Championship Preston North End (Saturday, July 22) before facing League One Charlton Athletic away (Saturday, July 29).

The friendlies will offer a further opportunity for the new arrivals to integrate.

Striker Sokler was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Slovakian club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium and Austria to land Sokler.

Right-back Devlin penned a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Livingston.

Centre-back Williams arrived on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool.

Former Forest Green Rovers keeper Doohan jetted out to the Portugal training camp to sign a two-year contract.

On the Portugal training camp, Robson said: “Obviously you can get pure focus and we can control everything with their eating and sleeping.

“There were a lot of training sessions.

“We did 15 pitch sessions and that’s not including gym sessions with a lot of work and detail put into them.

“We wanted to stress them in the heat, which will hopefully benefit them on their fitness.

“It has been really good in that sense and they have managed to stay injury free, which is important.

“It has been good.”

Ramadani and Duk set to return

Aberdeen striker Duk and Ylber Ramadani were both absent from the training camp in Portugal.

Both were granted extended summer breaks due to international action.

Duk played for Cape Verde in the 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso that secured qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January and February.

Midfielder Ramadani played in both matches as Albania picked up back-to-back victories in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Moldova and the Faroe Islands.

Both Duk and Ramadani were scheduled to return to Pittodrie on Monday July 10.

Robson said: “It (Portugal training camp) was out the way and the pitch was a one-minute walk away.

“We had a tent and a gym there (which) we could flip players in and out of.

“The staff were outstanding and the weather was good.

“It allowed us to really focus and get prepared on getting to where we want to be.”