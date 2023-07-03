Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals positive developments in bid to secure more signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals positive developments in bid to secure more signings

Aberdeen are 'down the road' in the bid to secure further signings during the summer transfer window

By Sean Wallace
Tonio Teklic is on Aberdeen manager Barry Robson's transfer radar. Image: SNS
Tonio Teklic is on Aberdeen manager Barry Robson's transfer radar. Image: SNS

Boss Barry Robson confirmed Aberdeen are closing in on further summer transfer window signings.

The Pittodrie gaffer says the Reds are “down the road” with the bid to land more transfer targets.

And Robson insists the Dons’ recruitment team will push hard to get more deals over the line as the summer squad rebuild ramps up.

The Dons are hopeful there will be more new signings before they take on Turriff United in their opening pre-season friendly on July 12.

Five players have already been secured as Robson constructs a squad ahead of a season where the Dons will compete in the European group stages.

Captain Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin have been signed on permanent contracts.

Centre-back Rhys Williams also arrived on a season long loan from Premier League Liverpool.

Robson is determined to construct a squad that can bid for success both domestically and in Europe.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie is pictured at Pittodrie after signing a permanent deal with the club. Image: SNS

On new signings, Robson said: “We are down the road with some.

“However sometimes it is hard to push it and get it over the line.

“I’m sure we can try and do that.

“Hopefully we can add something to the team to make us better.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson is pictured at Cormack Park after signing a permanent deal with the club. Image: SNS

Summer window transfer targets

Robson is interested in Tonio Teklk but any move for the Croatian midfielder is complicated.

Teklic’s club Varazdin of the Croatian top flight are reluctant to part with the 23-year-old.

Contracted for another year Teklic was Varazdin’s stand-out performer last season.

It would take a significant six figure fee to change Varazdin’s stance and convince them to sell the Croatian U-23 cap.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

Former Celtic keeper Ross Doohan is also a target.

The-25-year-old stopper is currently at Forest Green Rovers.

Doohan came through the ranks at Celtic and had numerous loan spells at clubs such as Dundee United and Ross County.

He transferred to Tranmere Rovers before switching to Forest Green in January this year.

Robson wants to bring in another keeper to push No.1 Kelle Roos with veteran Joe Lewis also at Pittodrie.

Ross Doohan in action for Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.

New UEFA squad registration rules

Aberdeen would prefer to sign another Scottish player to help  with the new registration rules for European football and Doohan is being considered.

Every club which participates in a Uefa competition must have eight locally-trained or ‘homegrown’ players in their 25-man squad.

Aberdeen must name eight players who, regardless of their nationality, have been trained by the club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the age of 15 and 21.

The four club-trained players at Pittodrie are Jack MacKenzie, Connor Barron, Ryan Duncan and Alfie Bavidge.

However, no club is permitted to have more than four association-trained players among their eight locally trained players.

New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

Summer signings Graeme Shinnie and Nicky Devlin are the only association-trained players eligible for Robson’s squad as it stands.

If a club cannot meet the criteria they must reduce their squad accordingly.

So if a club were only to have seven eligible players in that ‘homegrown’ criteria they could only name a 24-man squad for European competition, instead of 25.

One player who is not on Robson’s radar is Rangers winger Ianis Hagi.

Reports in Romania linking Aberdeen with a move for the 24-year-old are wide of the mark.

There has also been a report in Ylber Ramandani’s home nation of Albania that the Aberdeen midfielder is “on the verge” of completing a transfer to Serie A side Lecce.

However it is understood the Dons have not been contacted over a potential move for the Albanian international.

Ramadani has two years left on his Aberdeen contract and had an impressive  debut campaign for the Reds following a transfer from Romanian club MTK Budapest.

Robson is currently taking his squad through a week long warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Striker Ester Sokler during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS

‘Diligent’ with signing targets

He insists the Dons are working diligently to land more signing targets.

And he is willing to be patient in the bid to make sure each player and each deal are “right” for the Dons.

Robson said: “We are still looking a bit light in numbers but have managed to add some players which I think everyone will be pleased about.

“We need to be diligent on bringing other ones in.

“I don’t want to rush it as I want to make sure it is right.”

