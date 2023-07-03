Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals positive developments in bid to secure more signings

Boss Barry Robson confirmed Aberdeen are closing in on further summer transfer window signings.

The Pittodrie gaffer says the Reds are “down the road” with the bid to land more transfer targets.

And Robson insists the Dons’ recruitment team will push hard to get more deals over the line as the summer squad rebuild ramps up.

The Dons are hopeful there will be more new signings before they take on Turriff United in their opening pre-season friendly on July 12.

Five players have already been secured as Robson constructs a squad ahead of a season where the Dons will compete in the European group stages.

Captain Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin have been signed on permanent contracts.

Centre-back Rhys Williams also arrived on a season long loan from Premier League Liverpool.

Robson is determined to construct a squad that can bid for success both domestically and in Europe.

On new signings, Robson said: “We are down the road with some.

“However sometimes it is hard to push it and get it over the line.

“I’m sure we can try and do that.

“Hopefully we can add something to the team to make us better.”

Summer window transfer targets

Robson is interested in Tonio Teklk but any move for the Croatian midfielder is complicated.

Teklic’s club Varazdin of the Croatian top flight are reluctant to part with the 23-year-old.

Contracted for another year Teklic was Varazdin’s stand-out performer last season.

It would take a significant six figure fee to change Varazdin’s stance and convince them to sell the Croatian U-23 cap.

Former Celtic keeper Ross Doohan is also a target.

The-25-year-old stopper is currently at Forest Green Rovers.

Doohan came through the ranks at Celtic and had numerous loan spells at clubs such as Dundee United and Ross County.

He transferred to Tranmere Rovers before switching to Forest Green in January this year.

Robson wants to bring in another keeper to push No.1 Kelle Roos with veteran Joe Lewis also at Pittodrie.

New UEFA squad registration rules

Aberdeen would prefer to sign another Scottish player to help with the new registration rules for European football and Doohan is being considered.

Every club which participates in a Uefa competition must have eight locally-trained or ‘homegrown’ players in their 25-man squad.

Aberdeen must name eight players who, regardless of their nationality, have been trained by the club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the age of 15 and 21.

The four club-trained players at Pittodrie are Jack MacKenzie, Connor Barron, Ryan Duncan and Alfie Bavidge.

However, no club is permitted to have more than four association-trained players among their eight locally trained players.

Summer signings Graeme Shinnie and Nicky Devlin are the only association-trained players eligible for Robson’s squad as it stands.

If a club cannot meet the criteria they must reduce their squad accordingly.

So if a club were only to have seven eligible players in that ‘homegrown’ criteria they could only name a 24-man squad for European competition, instead of 25.

One player who is not on Robson’s radar is Rangers winger Ianis Hagi.

Reports in Romania linking Aberdeen with a move for the 24-year-old are wide of the mark.

There has also been a report in Ylber Ramandani’s home nation of Albania that the Aberdeen midfielder is “on the verge” of completing a transfer to Serie A side Lecce.

However it is understood the Dons have not been contacted over a potential move for the Albanian international.

Ramadani has two years left on his Aberdeen contract and had an impressive debut campaign for the Reds following a transfer from Romanian club MTK Budapest.

Robson is currently taking his squad through a week long warm weather training camp in Portugal.

‘Diligent’ with signing targets

He insists the Dons are working diligently to land more signing targets.

And he is willing to be patient in the bid to make sure each player and each deal are “right” for the Dons.

Robson said: “We are still looking a bit light in numbers but have managed to add some players which I think everyone will be pleased about.

“We need to be diligent on bringing other ones in.

“I don’t want to rush it as I want to make sure it is right.”