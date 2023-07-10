Cruden Bay beach walker ‘gasped with horror’ after seeing more than 100 dead and dying birds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruden Bay beach walker ‘gasped with horror’ after seeing more than 100 dead and dying birds

The walker said many of the sickly birds looked at him "rather hopelessly".

By Cameron Roy
Beach walker Mike Shepsherd snapped the devastation on Cruden Bay this morning. Image: Mike Shepsherd/ DC Thomson.
A beach walker has been left horrified after discovering more than 100 dead and dying birds on Cruden Bay beach.

Mike Shepherd walks the sands at 7am regularly, but was so distressed he abandoned this morning’s trip.

He said the sight caused him to “gasp with horror” after he witnessed the dozens of corpses littering the beach.

It was close to high tide and he said he could see the creatures all along the beach “as far as the eye could see”.

Dying birds ‘look at you rather hopelessly’

At the water’s edge, he noticed some of the birds were still alive, but “only just”.

“They were too weak to fly away”, he said.

“They would just look at you – rather hopelessly.

“It is an extremely distressing sight.

Mike Shepherd walking in happier times.

“I decided I couldn’t carry on – it was too depressing.”

Mr Shepherd decided to turn around and head home. When he got there he decided he needed to do something, so picked up his camera and took a picture of the devastation to share the sight on social media.

He counted more than 100 dead birds on the beach.

What is causing the birds to die in Aberdeenshire?

It is the latest evidence of bird flu in the north-east.

Around 40 dead birds were spotted on Aberdeen beach on Saturday, while about 20-30 were spotted by the River Carron and neighbouring Stonehaven beach.

A dead bird lying at Aberdeen beach.
On Sunday, the Scottish Government’s chief veterinary officer said a “highly pathogenic” avian influenza exists and ordered a protection zone around an infected farm near Banff.

Last week, New Arc Wildlife Rescue Centre, near Ellon, announced it was closing its door to all birds due to avian flu concerns. 

The disease has ravaged the bird community in the north-east in the past year, with 230,000 being killed in Aberdeenshire last December because of it.

It is thought this may be a new strain of the disease which is causing the recent devastation.

Cruden Bay is a popular tourist spot for dog walkers and young families. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Are the dead birds a public health hazard?

Mr Shepherd has lived near Cruden Bay for eight years, even writing books on the area and its connection with Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Although he said he has seen dead birds before, Mr Shepherd said he had seen “nothing on the scale of today” so far.

“There was such a sheer number of birds just rotting away on the beach”, he said.

Two dead birds lying on a beach.
What to do if you find a dead bird?

People have been urged to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds, as wild birds can carry several diseases that are infectious to people.

They have also been advised to keep pets away from any dead or sick birds and don’t touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with droppings.

If you find a single dead bird of prey, swan, goose, duck or gull, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species, this should be reported on the UK Government’s report dead wild birds webpage.

Alternatively, people can phone 03459 33 55 77.

Aberdeenshire Council, which is responsible for cleaning dead animals away from the public, has been contacted for comment.

Sepa has also been contacted for comment.

