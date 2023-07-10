Shinty: Camanachd Cup last-four line-up throws up cracking ties

The Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final draw has produced two terrific ties, regardless of who wins through from the remaining quarter-final encounter.

The draw took place at the Tulloch Homes Maples Show Homes in Inverness on Monday.

The semi-finals will be played over successive Saturdays in early August.

Saturday, August 5 is the date for the first semi, which pairs holders Kingussie with 2021 winners Kinlochshiel.

The sides were kept apart in the draws last season, but will now meet in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals on Saturday, July 22, before their Scottish Cup clash a fortnight later.

Back-to-back cup clashes between big-hitters with ‘plenty at stake’

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “That sets up two cracking ties between ourselves and Kingussie.

“We have our designated ‘free Saturday’ at the end of July, so we are effectively playing them in two semi-finals in a row with plenty at stake.

“The recent league games between the sides have been close and I don’t expect the semi-finals to be any different.”

The sides are also scheduled to clash in a Mowi Premiership fixture on August 12.

Willie MacRae is delighted to progress to the Semi Final of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup following Kinlochshiels 2 – 1 victory at Beauly #shinty pic.twitter.com/BoW0X8jx17 — Shinty (@camanachd) July 8, 2023

Kings boss expecting a ‘tough tie’ with Shiel

On hearing the draw, Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick added: “That’s a tough one. Kinlochshiel have a big squad and they have put together a very good run of results over the last few months.

“I would probably rather face them in the semi-finals than in the final as they take such a big support, but there are games to play before then starting with Skye at the Dell on Saturday and I’d like to see us take more of the chances we are creating at the moment.”

Oban manager wary of Kyles in cup

The quarter-final tie between Kyles Athletic and Lovat at Tighnabruaich was put back a week to this coming Saturday at Lovat’s request following the sad passing of avid Lovat supporter Willie Matheson.

Willie’s wife Sheila is a long-time volunteer at the club, while son Jamie is the first-team manager and other son Greg is a mainstay in the club’s forward line.

Shinty clubs from all over have been quick to pass on their condolences.

The eventual winners will play Oban Camanachd in the second semi-final on August 12 and their manager Gareth Evans knows he has a game on his hands – whatever the quarter-final tie outcome.

He said: “Whoever wins through from the tie between Kyles and Lovat, it’s going to be very hard.

“Kyles have players back from injury now and on their day, they are as good as anyone in the game.

“Lovat have a formidable defence and if you get by them, you have to beat Scotland keeper Stuart MacDonald.

“So, it’s tough but on the other hand, it is to be expected at this stage in the competition as – other than Newtonmore – you are probably looking at shinty’s top five sides.”

Meantime, Evans was digesting the news midfielder Andy MacDonald suffered a fractured thumb is Saturday’s win at Glasgow Mid Argyll, so will be ruled out for the coming weeks.

The venues for both semi-finals are still to be confirmed, with the Camanachd Cup final taking place at the Bught Park, Inverness, on Saturday, September 16 – with discounted tickets now available on the Camanachd Association website.