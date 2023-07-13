Spongebob Musical at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen cancelled due to poor ticket sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spongebob Musical at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen cancelled due to poor ticket sales

The show was due to hit the Aberdeen stage next week but has been cancelled leaving some ticket holders disappointed.

By Ross Hempseed

The Spongebob Musical set to take the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen next week has been cancelled due to low ticket sales.

Starring Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson and RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Divina De Campo, the show was due to make a splash in the Granite City from Tuesday, July 18 until Saturday, July 22.

The Aberdeen run is part of a wider UK and Ireland tour with stops in London, Plymouth and Newcastle, however, only dates in Aberdeen have been cancelled.

In a statement on social media, organisers cited poor ticket sales in Aberdeen for the show’s cancellations.

It read: “Sadly, due to limited interest at this particular venue, it’s not viable to go ahead with planned performances of The Spongebob Musical at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen.

“We are so sorry we are unable to bring the show to Aberdeen and thank you for your understanding on this matter.”

Fans are ‘absolutely gutted’

The Spongebob Musical follows the citizens of Bikini Bottom who discover a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, so SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world.

With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and shows the power of optimism really can save the world.

Following the disappointing news, some ticket holders voiced their devastation.

Nick Manton wrote: “My Spongebob-obsessed son was so looking forward to it. We have a hotel booked as well to travel.”

Amanda Jenkins commented: “Aww that sucks, my niece was looking forward to it. Maybe in the future. All the best.”

Pamela Barton wrote: “We had our hotel booked and buses from Dunfermline. Luckily can get money back for the hotel but lost the bus fare.

“Absolutely gutted. Now we’ve booked for Newcastle so praying that goes ahead. I’ve got an eight-year-old that is dying to see it.”

