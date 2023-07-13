Spongebob Musical at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen cancelled due to poor ticket sales

The Spongebob Musical set to take the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen next week has been cancelled due to low ticket sales.

Starring Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson and RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Divina De Campo, the show was due to make a splash in the Granite City from Tuesday, July 18 until Saturday, July 22.

The Aberdeen run is part of a wider UK and Ireland tour with stops in London, Plymouth and Newcastle, however, only dates in Aberdeen have been cancelled.

In a statement on social media, organisers cited poor ticket sales in Aberdeen for the show’s cancellations.

It read: “Sadly, due to limited interest at this particular venue, it’s not viable to go ahead with planned performances of The Spongebob Musical at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen.

“We are so sorry we are unable to bring the show to Aberdeen and thank you for your understanding on this matter.”

A masterclass with seasoned performer Lewis Cornay – who demonstrates the iconic SpongeBob voice 🧽#SpongeBobUKTour pic.twitter.com/Ftav9PKYgF — The SpongeBob Musical UK (@SpongebobStage) June 6, 2023

Fans are ‘absolutely gutted’

The Spongebob Musical follows the citizens of Bikini Bottom who discover a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, so SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world.

With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and shows the power of optimism really can save the world.

Following the disappointing news, some ticket holders voiced their devastation.

Nick Manton wrote: “My Spongebob-obsessed son was so looking forward to it. We have a hotel booked as well to travel.”

Amanda Jenkins commented: “Aww that sucks, my niece was looking forward to it. Maybe in the future. All the best.”

Pamela Barton wrote: “We had our hotel booked and buses from Dunfermline. Luckily can get money back for the hotel but lost the bus fare.

“Absolutely gutted. Now we’ve booked for Newcastle so praying that goes ahead. I’ve got an eight-year-old that is dying to see it.”