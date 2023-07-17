Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails ‘leader’ Nicky Devlin who always delivers a minimum ‘seven out of 10’ performance

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has hailed summer signing Nicky Devlin as a leader who will deliver a minimum “seven out of 10” performance every game.

And as Robson closes in on further summer signings the Dons gaffer reckons he can’t have too many players with Devlin’s qualities in his squad.

Devlin signed a two-year deal with the Dons following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

The 29-year-old has started both pre-season friendlies to date – a 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh and 9-0 win at Turriff United.

Former Livingston captain Devlin was the first addition of a summer signing rebuild that has so far seen six players arrive at Pittodrie.

Robson and his recruitment team are working tirelessly on securing more additions with Israeli right-sided defender Or Dadia a target.

Aberdeen are hopeful of pushing through a season-long loan for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva defender Dadia.

It is understood the Israeli top flight club’s preference would be a season-long loan with the option to buy.

The Dons are also keen on Croatian Tonio Teklic however the midfielder’s club Varazdin are desperate to retain the 24-year-old.

Aberdeen are also tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips with the view to a loan deal.

Robson reckons he got his rebuild off to a bang by landing Devlin.

He said: “I have been really pleased with Nicky.

“He is a leader and has been a captain.

“Nicky is a professional who will give you a seven out of 10 every week.

“And you can’t have enough players like him in your team.”

European experience of target Dadia

Devlin’s arrival kick-started Robson’s squad rebuild as he bids to build a squad to balance European and domestic commitments in the upcoming campaign.

Aberdeen are guaranteed European group stage football.

Israeli defender Dadia is a loan target for Aberdeen with the 26-year-old contracted to Hapoel Be’er Sheeva until summer 2025.

Dadia has played eight times in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers but has not reached the group stages.

He has played in the Europa League group stages in 2020.

Dadia also featured in the UEFA Conference League group stages last season for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva.

Defender Dadia has been capped once by Israel, against Malta in September last year.

Complications with bid to sign Teklic

Aberdeen have also targeted a move for Teklic who has a year left on his contract at Varazdin.

However Croatian top flight Varazdin are desperate to retain their star performer from last season and have tabled a new contact offer.

It is understood Varazdin are demanding more than Aberdeen are willing to pay for a player with only a year left on his contract.

The Dons are also tracking Crystal Palace’s 21-year-old midfielder Phillips.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, scoring three goals in 20 appearances.

He joined Crystal Palace from Drogheda United in August last year and has one year left on his Palace contract.

Signings must buy into club culture

Aberdeen have ramped up their pre-season preparation with friendly defeats of Highland League Fraserburgh (2-0) and Turriff United (9-0).

They face English Championship Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

Robson insists any new signings must fully buy into Aberdeen’s culture and philosophy.

The Dons manager aims to create a unity that goes from the first team squad, to the Pittodrie staff and to the club’s supporters.

He said: “At any organisation, business or club, everyone needs to know where you are going.

“That is from everyone who works in the canteen right through.

“Everyone knows what this club is and where we want to take the club.

“The club needs to be in that culture.

“You become a much better force with all the fans, players and staff thinking in the same direction to take the club where we want to go.”