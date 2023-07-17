Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails ‘leader’ Nicky Devlin who always delivers a minimum ‘seven out of 10’ performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails ‘leader’ Nicky Devlin who always delivers a minimum ‘seven out of 10’ performance

The Dons are also closing in on new signings with Israeli international defender Or Dadia and Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips targeted - but a move for Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic is complicated.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin in action against Fraserburgh in a pre-season friendly. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin in action against Fraserburgh in a pre-season friendly. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has hailed summer signing Nicky Devlin as a leader who will deliver a minimum “seven out of 10” performance every game.

And as Robson closes in on further summer signings the Dons gaffer reckons he can’t have too many players with Devlin’s qualities in his squad.

Devlin signed a two-year deal with the Dons following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

The 29-year-old has started both pre-season friendlies to date – a 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh and 9-0 win at Turriff United.

Former Livingston captain Devlin was the first addition of a summer signing rebuild that has so far seen six players arrive at Pittodrie.

Robson and his recruitment team are working tirelessly on securing more additions with Israeli right-sided defender Or Dadia a target.

Aberdeen are hopeful of pushing through a season-long loan for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva defender Dadia.

It is understood the Israeli top flight club’s preference would be a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Or Dadia, left, in action for Israel against Malta in September 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons are also keen on Croatian Tonio Teklic however the midfielder’s club Varazdin are desperate to retain the 24-year-old.

Aberdeen are also tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips with the view to a loan deal.

Robson reckons he got his rebuild off to a bang by landing Devlin.

Killian Phillips in action for Crystal Palace
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace U21s holds off Mathijas Tielemans of PSV Eindhoven U21s during the Premier League International Cup final at Selhurst Park in May. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “I have been really pleased with Nicky.

“He is a leader and has been a captain.

“Nicky is a professional who will give you a seven out of 10 every week.

“And you can’t have enough players like him in your team.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin during the pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS

European experience of target Dadia

Devlin’s arrival kick-started Robson’s squad rebuild as he bids to build a squad to balance European and domestic commitments in the upcoming campaign.

Aberdeen are guaranteed European group stage football.

Israeli defender Dadia is a loan target for Aberdeen with the 26-year-old contracted to Hapoel Be’er Sheeva until summer 2025.

Dadia has played eight times in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers but has not reached the group stages.

Johan Mojica (L) of Villarreal in action against Or Dadia (R) of Hapoel Beer-Sheva during a UEFA Europa Conference League group C match. Image: Shutterstock

He has played in the Europa League group stages in 2020.

Dadia also featured in the UEFA Conference League group stages last season for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva.

Defender Dadia has been capped once by Israel, against Malta in September last year.

Hapoel Beer Sheva’s Or Dadia (L) in action against Lugano’s Hicham Mahou (R) during the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg. Image: Shutterstock

Complications with bid to sign Teklic

Aberdeen have also targeted a move for Teklic who has a year left on his contract at Varazdin.

However Croatian top flight Varazdin are desperate to retain their star performer from last season and have tabled a new contact offer.

It is understood Varazdin are demanding more than Aberdeen are willing to pay for a player with only a year left on his contract.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

The Dons are also tracking Crystal Palace’s 21-year-old midfielder Phillips.

The Republic  of Ireland under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, scoring three goals in 20 appearances.

He joined Crystal Palace from Drogheda United in August last year and has one year left on his Palace contract.

Midfielder Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock

Signings must buy into club culture

Aberdeen have ramped up their pre-season preparation with friendly defeats of Highland League Fraserburgh (2-0) and Turriff United (9-0).

They face English Championship Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

Robson insists any new signings must fully buy into Aberdeen’s culture and philosophy.

The Dons manager aims to create a unity that goes from the first team squad, to the Pittodrie staff and to the club’s supporters.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (R) during a pre-season friendly at Fraserburgh. Image: SNS

He said: “At any organisation, business or club, everyone needs to know where you are going.

“That is from everyone who works in the canteen right through.

“Everyone knows what this club is and where we want to take the club.

“The club needs to be in that culture.

“You become a much better force with all the fans, players and staff thinking in the same direction to take the club where we want to go.”