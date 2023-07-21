Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey going for goals with home-town side Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey going for goals with home-town side Elgin City

The teenage forward has returned "home" from Aberdeen on loan - and has his sights set on hitting the net for the League Two team.

By Paul Chalk
Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell's Luca Ross. Image: SNS Group
Forward Liam Harvey is relishing the chance to deliver goals for home-town team Elgin City and show he can handle the rough and tumble of men’s football.

The 18-year-old is on loan from Aberdeen, and his focus is on helping the Moray outfit progress under the guidance of new player/manager Ross Draper during his six-month stint.

The Dons academy graduate made his Aberdeen first-team debut from the bench in a goalless draw against St Mirren in May 2022.

Overall, he has played three senior games and this period at League Two Elgin is the next stage of his development.

Harvey has banged in the goals for the Aberdeen under-18s, but is relishing the chance to find the net for the Borough Briggs men, who lost main marksman Kane Hester to Montrose in June.

He said: “The 18s has been good over the past few years with Barry (Robson – now Aberdeen first-team manager) and Scott (Anderson, Dons youth coach). They have done a lot for me since I came in full-time.

“Getting out on loan and playing against men is going to be beneficial for me.

“We’ve got a really good team at Elgin this year and promotion is definitely in our sights.

“You can never predict how a season will go in football. But we’re pushing to make this the best season possible for Elgin.”

“I want to play my part for the team and score as many as I can for the team hopefully.”

After being with Aberdeen’s senior squad for their pre-season preparations in Portugal, Harvey checked in last week for his first Elgin training session with Draper’s squad and was impressed by how the fledgling boss goes about his business.

He said: “Everything Ross puts to us is really clear in terms of the way he wants us to play and the boys are looking forward to it.

“He’s got a good buzz about the place and everyone is excited to get going.”

Liam Harvey, right, in action for Aberdeen B against Arbroath.  Image: Scott Baxter.

Hard League Cup section is ideal preparation

Less than a fortnight after agreeing to go on loan, Harvey has already started two Viaplay Cup group ties for Elgin – a 2-0 home defeat to Premiership Motherwell and a 3-1 midweek loss at League Two hosts East Fife. 

On Saturday, League One opponents Queen of the South make the trip north for City’s penultimate game of this year’s competition, before they round off against Queen’s Park at Lesser Hampden on Tuesday.

Harvey, who teed up Russell Dingwall for Elgin’s goal against East Fife on Tuesday, thinks a challenging section will stand them in good stead for League Two getting under way.

He said: “As much as this is a hard group, these are definitely good games to be playing in.

“To have Motherwell at home as your first game of the season was an experience in itself.

“The more challenging games, the better – especially this early in the season, so we can hit the ground running when the league comes around.”

Harvey added: “It’s always good playing at home, but with me being from Elgin, it makes it that wee bit more special.

“The pitch right now is immaculate, so it’s good to be playing at Borough Briggs and we’re looking forward to the Queen of the South game.”

Familiar faces on Harvey’s Elgin return

Harvey is one of three top-flight loanees with Elgin City right now, joining Aberdeen team-mate Blair MacKenzie and Ross County midfielder Ryan McLeman.

The young Dons ace has settled in quickly, helped by a few familiar faces.

He said: “Blair and I came to Elgin together, which makes it a lot easier going into the dressing room.

“That said, I had trained with a few of the boys before when I was younger here at Elgin.

“I was at Elgin Boys’ Club until maybe reaching under-14s, so I already knew Fin Allen, Matty Jamieson, Aidan Cruickshank and Ben Cormack.

“I also used to car-share with Brodie Mitchell back and forth to Aberdeen when we were both younger at Aberdeen.

“Everyone is really welcoming – it’s been really good.”.

Elgin bolstered their back-line numbers this week with the signing of defender Nathan Cooney on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who helped Brechin City win last season’s Highland League title, kicked off his career with Dundee United and has been on loan at Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts before his time at Brechin.

Cooney previously spent time on loan at Elgin during the 2021-22 campaign, making nine appearances.

 