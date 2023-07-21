Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey going for goals with home-town side Elgin City

Forward Liam Harvey is relishing the chance to deliver goals for home-town team Elgin City and show he can handle the rough and tumble of men’s football.

The 18-year-old is on loan from Aberdeen, and his focus is on helping the Moray outfit progress under the guidance of new player/manager Ross Draper during his six-month stint.

The Dons academy graduate made his Aberdeen first-team debut from the bench in a goalless draw against St Mirren in May 2022.

Overall, he has played three senior games and this period at League Two Elgin is the next stage of his development.

Harvey has banged in the goals for the Aberdeen under-18s, but is relishing the chance to find the net for the Borough Briggs men, who lost main marksman Kane Hester to Montrose in June.

He said: “The 18s has been good over the past few years with Barry (Robson – now Aberdeen first-team manager) and Scott (Anderson, Dons youth coach). They have done a lot for me since I came in full-time.

“Getting out on loan and playing against men is going to be beneficial for me.

“We’ve got a really good team at Elgin this year and promotion is definitely in our sights.

“You can never predict how a season will go in football. But we’re pushing to make this the best season possible for Elgin.”

“I want to play my part for the team and score as many as I can for the team hopefully.”

After being with Aberdeen’s senior squad for their pre-season preparations in Portugal, Harvey checked in last week for his first Elgin training session with Draper’s squad and was impressed by how the fledgling boss goes about his business.

He said: “Everything Ross puts to us is really clear in terms of the way he wants us to play and the boys are looking forward to it.

“He’s got a good buzz about the place and everyone is excited to get going.”

Hard League Cup section is ideal preparation

Less than a fortnight after agreeing to go on loan, Harvey has already started two Viaplay Cup group ties for Elgin – a 2-0 home defeat to Premiership Motherwell and a 3-1 midweek loss at League Two hosts East Fife.

On Saturday, League One opponents Queen of the South make the trip north for City’s penultimate game of this year’s competition, before they round off against Queen’s Park at Lesser Hampden on Tuesday.

Harvey, who teed up Russell Dingwall for Elgin’s goal against East Fife on Tuesday, thinks a challenging section will stand them in good stead for League Two getting under way.

He said: “As much as this is a hard group, these are definitely good games to be playing in.

“To have Motherwell at home as your first game of the season was an experience in itself.

“The more challenging games, the better – especially this early in the season, so we can hit the ground running when the league comes around.”

Harvey added: “It’s always good playing at home, but with me being from Elgin, it makes it that wee bit more special.

“The pitch right now is immaculate, so it’s good to be playing at Borough Briggs and we’re looking forward to the Queen of the South game.”

Familiar faces on Harvey’s Elgin return

Harvey is one of three top-flight loanees with Elgin City right now, joining Aberdeen team-mate Blair MacKenzie and Ross County midfielder Ryan McLeman.

The young Dons ace has settled in quickly, helped by a few familiar faces.

He said: “Blair and I came to Elgin together, which makes it a lot easier going into the dressing room.

“That said, I had trained with a few of the boys before when I was younger here at Elgin.

“I was at Elgin Boys’ Club until maybe reaching under-14s, so I already knew Fin Allen, Matty Jamieson, Aidan Cruickshank and Ben Cormack.

“I also used to car-share with Brodie Mitchell back and forth to Aberdeen when we were both younger at Aberdeen.

“Everyone is really welcoming – it’s been really good.”.

Elgin bolstered their back-line numbers this week with the signing of defender Nathan Cooney on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who helped Brechin City win last season’s Highland League title, kicked off his career with Dundee United and has been on loan at Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts before his time at Brechin.

Cooney previously spent time on loan at Elgin during the 2021-22 campaign, making nine appearances.