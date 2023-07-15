Elgin City defeated by Motherwell in Viaplay Cup opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City defeated by Motherwell in Viaplay Cup opener

The League Two side performed with credit at Borough Briggs, but ultimately their Premiership opponents were too strong.

By Callum Law
Elgin City's Owen Cairns, right, battles with Callum Slattery of Motherwell
Elgin City's Owen Cairns, right, battles with Callum Slattery of Motherwell

Elgin City competed well but were beaten 2-0 by Motherwell in their Viaplay Cup Group G opener at Borough Briggs.

The Premiership side claimed the points courtesy of Lennon Miller’s stunning first half finish and Jonathan Obika’s effort with quarter of an hour left.

Although they had nothing to show for their efforts the Black and Whites could be content with how they performed on their first competitive outing of the campaign in front of a good crowd of 2026.

Elgin boss Ross Draper named himself in the starting XI along with his three new signings.

The two Aberdeen loanees – Blair McKenzie and Liam Harvey – lined up in defence and attack respectively with Ryan MacLeman, who’s on loan from Ross County, in midfield.

For Motherwell former Ross County winger Blair Spittal started with another ex-Staggie, Harry Paton, on the bench for the club managed by former County player and gaffer Stuart Kettlewell.

The game started following a minute’s applause in memory of Paula Tatters, wife of former chairman Graham, who died recently.

Early openings

In the opening exchanges Steelmen striker Obika twice went close. His first effort was a low, angled drive that goalkeeper Thomas McHale saved with his foot.

His second attempt moments later was a header straight at McHale from Spittal’s floated cross.

But Elgin also posed a threat, just after the quarter hour mark Russell Dingwall released Harvey down the left his.

His ball across broke for Dylan Lawrence, who in turn teed up Dingwall, but the midfielder’s strike from the right side of box drifted narrowly wide.

City stuck to their task well in the opening quarter, but their resistance was broken by a stunning finish on 24 minutes.

Elgin’s Liam Harvey, right, tries to get to grips with Motherwell’s Luca Ross

The ball broke to Miller 25 yards out and after taking a touch to control the midfielder rifled a superb right-footed shot into the bottom left corner, leaving McHale with no chance.

The only other effort of note in the first period was a swerving volley from the edge of the box by Miller which McHale held.

Elgin’s application in the opening 45 minutes couldn’t be faulted, but their use of the ball was below-par.

They struggled to string together any play in the Motherwell half and when they played long balls they were unable to release any of their forwards in behind the visiting backline.

Hosts grow in confidence

After the interval Elgin changed formation and matched up Motherwell with a 3-5-2, which meant Lawrence moved from wide right into a central area to support Harvey in attack.

The change of shape certainly helped the Moray outfit gain more of a foothold, although they were thankful for the flag of assistant referee John Stewart, which stopped them falling further behind.

Callum Slattery danced his way into the box on the right and his cross-cum-shot was tapped in by Obika, but the flag was up.

Just after the hour City had a flurry. First Dingwall slipped Harvey in on the right side with his shot tipped away at the near post by goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

From the resultant corner Draper connected with Dingwall’s delivery, but Spittal was perfectly placed to clear the header off the line.

Lennon Miller opens the scoring for Motherwell against Elgin

Those chances seemed to wake Motherwell up and remind them that the game was by no means over. In the 72nd minute the Premiership side did go close to doubling their advantage with Obika flashing a header wide from Spittal’s free-kick.

But with 15 minutes to go Obika did wrap up victory for the Steelmen.

Spittal’s inswinging corner from the left was knocked down by Bevis Mugabi and Obika forced the ball into the net from close range.

In the closing stages Motherwell threatened to add further to their lead with McHale making a good save to repel Shane Blaney’s free-kick.

Elgin are in action again on Tuesday night when they face fellow League Two side East Fife at New Bayview.

