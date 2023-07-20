Calvin Ramsay winning fitness battle to make Preston debut against Aberdeen

Calvin Ramsay is on course to win his fitness battle to make his Preston North End debut against former club Aberdeen at the weekend.

Liverpool right-back Ramsay has joined Championship Preston on a season long loan from the Anfield club.

The 19-year-old is battling back from a knee injury that ruled him out for the final few months of last season.

Aberdeen face Preston at Deepdale on Saturday and Ramsay recently said he is battling to be fit to face his former club.

The Dons received a club record transfer fee of £4.5 million from Premier League Liverpool for the right-back last summer.

That fee could rise to £8m with achievable add-ons for the teen who signed on at Anfield until summer 2027.

Ramsay endured a frustrating first season at Liverpool having suffered a stress fracture in his back at the start of his time at the six time European champions.

On returning to fitness he featured against Serie A giants Napoli in the Champions League and started a League Cup game against Derby County.

However he then suffered a knee injury in February that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe confirmed to the Preston North End official website that Ramsay could make his Preston debut against Aberdeen.

On players returning from injury, Low said: “Calvin, hopefully against his old team which would be nice.

“He is on the grass doing fitness stuff but will join in on Friday.”