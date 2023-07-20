Calvin Ramsay winning fitness battle to make Preston debut against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Calvin Ramsay winning fitness battle to make Preston debut against Aberdeen

Preston North End manger Ryan Lowe confirms Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay is in contention to make his loan debut against former club Aberdeen on Saturday

By Sean Wallace
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS

Calvin Ramsay is on course to win his fitness battle to make his Preston North End debut against former club Aberdeen at the weekend.

Liverpool right-back Ramsay has joined Championship Preston on a season long loan from the Anfield club.

The 19-year-old is battling back from a knee injury that ruled him out for the final few months of last season.

Aberdeen face Preston at Deepdale on Saturday and Ramsay recently said he is battling to be fit to face his former club.

The Dons received a club record transfer fee of £4.5 million from Premier League Liverpool for the right-back last summer.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock

That fee could rise to £8m with achievable add-ons for the teen who signed on at Anfield until summer 2027.

Ramsay endured a frustrating first season at Liverpool having suffered a stress fracture in his back at the start of his time at the six time European champions.

On returning to fitness he featured against Serie A giants Napoli in the Champions League and started a League Cup game against Derby County.

However he then suffered a knee injury in February that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Calvin Ramsay comes on for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make his Liverpool debut against Napoli in the Champions League.. Image: Shutterstock

Preston manager Ryan Lowe confirmed to the Preston North End  official website that Ramsay could make his Preston debut against Aberdeen.

On players returning from injury, Low said: “Calvin, hopefully against his old team which would be nice.

“He is on the grass doing fitness stuff but will join in on Friday.”

