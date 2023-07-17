Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay ready to reignite career during loan spell at Preston after injury nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay ready to reignite career during loan spell at Preston after injury nightmare

Right-back Calvin Ramsay admits he faces a race against time to be be fit in time to face former club Aberdeen in a friendly at Deepdale on Saturday

By Sean Wallace
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is ready to reignite his career at Preston after an injury ravaged debut season at Liverpool.

Ramsay has joined Championship club Preston North End on a season long loan from the six time European champions.

And the 19-year-old faces a race against time to be fit to make his Preston debut in an emotional game against former club Aberdeen.

The Dons, who Ramsay insists it was a “dream” to play for,  face Preston in a friendly at Deepdale on Saturday.

Ramsay moved to Liverpool last summer for a club record fee of £4.5 million that could be worth up to £8m to the Dons with future add-ons.

The teen’s time at Anfield was initially hampered with a stress fracture in his back.

On returning to fitness he featured against Serie A giants Napoli in the Champions League and started a League Cup game against Derby County.

However he would then suffer a knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock

Ramsay told the Preston North End official website: “It was a tough season. When I first went there I had the stress fracture in my back.

“Then I trained, played a few times then got the knee injury.

“Now I’m hoping to put that all that behind me to try to show what I can do.

“Get a lot of game time behind me (at Preston) then go back to Liverpool.

“The Championship is a top league and one of the most competitive.

“It will be tough but I am capable of coping with it and am ready to show that.

“Preston is a great club. I went to game on Saturday and met all the boys.

“They all seem like good lads and I can’t wait to get started.”

Derby County’s Louie Sibley (right) and Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round

Race against time to face Aberdeen

Ramsay made his Scotland senior international debut when introduced at half-time in a 2-1 friendly loss to Turkey in November last year.

However the defender underwent knee surgery in February that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The full-back has been working over-time at Liverpool to get back to match fitness.

He admits he faces an uphill battle to be fit in time to face Aberdeen on Saturday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks with Calvin Ramsay during a break in play in the EFL Carabao Cup tie with Derby County.

Ramsay said: “I am very close, I am almost there.

“Maybe a week, maybe two, maybe less.

“But I don’t think it will be more than two weeks before I am back.

“I have been back for a while now doing individual training and stuff.

“When I was away on holiday I was doing stuff as well.

“I haven’t done much team training but I’ve been working hard with my coach at Liverpool trying to get my fitness and sharpness back.

“I think it is getting there and I’m getting closer by the day so I am ready to go almost.”

Calvin Ramsay comes on for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make his Liverpool debut against Napoli in the Champions League.

‘All I wanted to do was play for Aberdeen’

The fee for Ramsay from Liverpool smashed the previous club record of £3m received for the transfer of Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest.

Aberdeen received a further £1m when McKenna earned promotion to the English top flight with Forest last summer.

Rmsay was named Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year in 2022  following a superb breakthrough season at Pittodrie.

He contributed nine assists in 33 appearances.

Ramsay said it was always his dream to play for Aberdeen and he is looking forward to seeing old friends and team-mates on Saturday.

Calvin Ramsay scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Dundee.

He said: “It was  a dream (to play for Aberdeen) as it is a good, big club.

“As I am from there all I wanted to do was play for Aberdeen and to get the chance to do that was amazing.

“My family were all proud.

“It was massive and it is not often a player comes from Aberdeen or any Scottish club really to play for a club like Liverpool.

“It will be good to see some old friends and the manager Barry Robson I know very well.

“He is a brilliant coach.

“With the fans at Deepdale and the Aberdeen fans as well it can’t get much better than that.”

Scotland’s Calvin Ramsay, left, vies for the ball with Turkey’s Irfan Kahveci during an international friendly in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Image: Shutterstock

Ready to make an impact at Preston

Ramsay agreed to join Preston more than a month ago, but the deal only started on July 15 with the teen having spent pre-season with Liverpool so far.

He said: “To be fair it (the deal) all went quite quickly.

“I was on holiday and I got a call from my agent and within a few days really I basically signed a contract.

“I was wanting to get out on loan and play games.

“For my development that is the main thing, to try and get as many games as I can.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay celebrates with Declan Gallagher (l) after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee at Dens Park.

“To come here, it’s a good league, a good club, and I’m just ready to work hard and try to get in the team.

“Preston is almost similar to Liverpool with the press and how they want to play so it is the ideal club.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Alfie Bavidge (L) and Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS
Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge focused on making first team impact in the new…
Killian Phillips in action for Crystal Palace
Republic of Ireland under-21 international linked with Aberdeen
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen in the 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh. Image; Shutterstock.
Leighton Clarkson vows to hit even higher levels in new season - to thank…
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie enters the field ahead of his testimonial match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Fraserburgh assistant James Duthie: Ryan Cowie is everything you would want at your club
Or Dadia, left, in action for Israel against Malta in September 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with potential move for Israeli defender
Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 1-0 in the pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues summer transfer window signings vow
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Aberdeen beat Fraserburgh 2-0 with teen Alfie Bavidge and summer signing Ester Sokler…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after scoring against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland camp was abuzz with news of Aberdeen Women's historic managerial appointment
9 April 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh celebrates Goal.
Day to remember as Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie celebrates testimonial match against Aberdeen
Dante Polvara in action for Aberdeen in the second half of Aberdeen's pre-season friendly win at Turriff United on Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen legend: ‘Dante Polvara’s a good player, there’s no question, but you have to…