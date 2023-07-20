Thurso company AMTE Power on brink of administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thurso company AMTE Power on brink of administration

Bosses are in an 11th hour scramble to raise more cash.

By Keith Findlay
AMTE's factory in Thurso.
AMTE's factory in Thurso. Image: Camargue PR

Troubled battery-maker AMTE Power may be just days away from administration, it emerged today.

The company said its financial situation is “becoming ever more critical”.

Dozens of jobs in Caithness and a £160 million “gigafactory” planned for Dundee are under threat.

Thurso-based AMTE warned on June 15 it needed a fresh injection of capital “within no less than the next four weeks”.

A few weeks later the Alternative Investment Market (AIM)-listed company said it was considering “all credible options”, including a sale of the business.

Company says it needs to ‘implement a solution’ within the next few business days

In an update to the London Stock Exchange today AMTE said: “The company continues to be in discussions with existing and potential investors concerning raising further finance. However, given the further passage of time since the most recent announcement on June 29 2023, the company’s financial situation is becoming ever more critical.

“Having managed its resources, the company now needs to implement a solution within the next few business days. Whilst active discussions continue with existing and potential investors, there can be no certainty of the outcome of these discussions, in which case putting the company into administration is ever more likely.

AMTE employee.
About 35 jobs are at risk in Thurso. Image: AMTE

“In the event that the company is put into administration, trading of its shares on AIM would be suspended with immediate effect.”

AMTE also warned the prospects of shareholders getting their money back in the event of an administration “would be remote”.

“Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate,” it added.

Share price collapse

Shares in the firm plummeted after the update – the stock was lower by more than half before a slight recovery to 4.5p, as of 11.30am.

The company employs 35 people in Thurso, where it manufactures its two core product battery cells – Ultra Prime and Ultra Safe. Investment has recently gone into ramping up production there.

AMTE announced last July it would build its first “gigafactory” at the former Michelin site in Dundee, creating 215 direct and 800 indirect jobs. The facility was expected to be up and running by the third quarter of 2025.

The AMTE factory proposed for the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee.
The AMTE factory proposed for the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE

Earlier this year, AMTE suggested it could be tempted to relocate to the US to take advantage of green subsidies across the Atlantic – but it also highlighted its commitment to Dundee.

The proposed gigafactory was expected to be capable of producing more than 8 million battery cells a year, allowing AMTE to rapidly scale up production. Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, a joint venture between French tyre giant Michelin, Scottish Enterprise and Dundee Council, was chosen as the preferred site for the new factory.

Business background

AMTE specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries for energy storage and electric cars.

The company was founded in 2013 and secured an AIM listing in March 2021.

Its purpose-built cell manufacturing facility in Thurso is the second largest in the UK.

The firm also has a product development team based in Oxford, part of a 75-strong total workforce.

First signs of trouble

AMTE warned last December it would need to raise additional capital by April 2023 in order to meet its then current operating costs.

The company subsequently secured a £580,000 loan from Highlands and Islands Enterprise to support its operation in Thurso.

On March 31 the firm said it had drawn down a new £580,000 loan facility. Less than a month later it announced it had secured an additional £1m through a convertible loan.

