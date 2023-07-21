Aberdeen confirm former West Ham United transfer tsar Jordan Miles as new head of recruitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm former West Ham United transfer tsar Jordan Miles as new head of recruitment

Miles fills the void left by Darren Mowbray, who departed for Southampton earlier in the summer.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's new head of recruitment Jordan Miles. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen's new head of recruitment Jordan Miles. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of Jordan Miles as their new head of recruitment – with director of football Steven Gunn saying he arrives with knowledge of both the domestic and overseas transfer markets.

Previously the head of recruitment analysis at English Premier League West Ham United, Miles fills the gap left by ex-Pittodrie head of recruitment Darren Mowbray – who departed for English Championship Southampton earlier in the summer.

Prior to his spell at West Ham, Miles also worked at Derby County and Ipswich Town, with the Dons statement on his appointment adding: “Jordan has a background in data analysis which aligns with the club’s data-informed approach to player recruitment, as well as experience leading the recruitment team at West Ham.”

Gunn said: “Having developed a robust recruitment department at Aberdeen, it was important to continue to build on the processes and relationships developed in the last few years with Jordan’s appointment.

“Jordan arrives with strong experience of an elite player recruitment environment with West Ham, who recently enjoyed European success having been crowned Europa Conference League champions.

“He brings with him knowledge of both the domestic and overseas market, which was a vital prerequisite for us, and more importantly he has the personality and skillset to fit into the culture at AFC.

“Jordan is hungry for the next stage of his career and I’m sure he will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our ambitions on the pitch.”

Aberdeen’s recruitment has increasingly been focused in Continental markets, particularly Balkan football in last two transfer windows.

With a few weeks of the summer window to go, and with Barry Robson’s squad undergoing a significant rebuild ahead of domestic and European group stage commitments in the new campaign, Miles arrival is a timely one.

Miles said he is “delighted to be joining such a historic club”, adding: “I’m honoured to have been entrusted to lead the player recruitment team at Pittodrie.

“It was very apparent to me during our discussions that the people leading the club have a deep love and enthusiasm for Aberdeen FC.

“They’ve been clear in what they want to achieve and how they want to do it, and that only enhanced my desire to join the club at such an exciting time.

“There are already strong foundations in place within the recruitment department, highlighted by the impact of recent signings.

“I’m looking forward to building upon that and ultimately bring long-term success to the football club.”

Serbian football expert on Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic's strengths, time with FK Novi Pazar and transfer value

