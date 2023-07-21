Aberdeen confirm former West Ham United transfer tsar Jordan Miles as new head of recruitment

Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of Jordan Miles as their new head of recruitment – with director of football Steven Gunn saying he arrives with knowledge of both the domestic and overseas transfer markets.

Previously the head of recruitment analysis at English Premier League West Ham United, Miles fills the gap left by ex-Pittodrie head of recruitment Darren Mowbray – who departed for English Championship Southampton earlier in the summer.

Prior to his spell at West Ham, Miles also worked at Derby County and Ipswich Town, with the Dons statement on his appointment adding: “Jordan has a background in data analysis which aligns with the club’s data-informed approach to player recruitment, as well as experience leading the recruitment team at West Ham.”

Gunn said: “Having developed a robust recruitment department at Aberdeen, it was important to continue to build on the processes and relationships developed in the last few years with Jordan’s appointment.

“Jordan arrives with strong experience of an elite player recruitment environment with West Ham, who recently enjoyed European success having been crowned Europa Conference League champions.

“He brings with him knowledge of both the domestic and overseas market, which was a vital prerequisite for us, and more importantly he has the personality and skillset to fit into the culture at AFC.

“Jordan is hungry for the next stage of his career and I’m sure he will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our ambitions on the pitch.”

Aberdeen’s recruitment has increasingly been focused in Continental markets, particularly Balkan football in last two transfer windows.

With a few weeks of the summer window to go, and with Barry Robson’s squad undergoing a significant rebuild ahead of domestic and European group stage commitments in the new campaign, Miles arrival is a timely one.

Miles said he is “delighted to be joining such a historic club”, adding: “I’m honoured to have been entrusted to lead the player recruitment team at Pittodrie.

“It was very apparent to me during our discussions that the people leading the club have a deep love and enthusiasm for Aberdeen FC.

“They’ve been clear in what they want to achieve and how they want to do it, and that only enhanced my desire to join the club at such an exciting time.

“There are already strong foundations in place within the recruitment department, highlighted by the impact of recent signings.

“I’m looking forward to building upon that and ultimately bring long-term success to the football club.”