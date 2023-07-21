Bomb disposal training given to Ukrainian military at Highland loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Bomb disposal training given to Ukrainian military at Highland loch

Royal Navy experts showed troops how to diffuse bombs on land and in the water.

By David Mackay
Military personnel surrounding a device on sand next to a loch.
The training was delivered to help Ukrainian troops make their territory safe during the Russian invasion. Image: Royal Navy

The Ukrainian military has been training with the Royal Navy in the Highlands to learn how to disarm Russian bombs, booby traps and mines.

Divers, bomb disposal and mine warfare experts have been at Loch Ewe, south of Ullapool, to take advantage of the quiet waters.

Explosive devices have been blighting land in Ukraine since the invasion began with concerns also affecting commercial shipping in the region.

Military from the country travelled to the Highlands to learn from experts to help those in their homeland live without fear of explosives.

What training was done at Loch Ewe?

Training for the Ukrainian military from the Royal Navy in the Highlands initially started with clearing the equivalent of deep water shipping lanes.

Crews were also shown how to make shallow water and beaches safe for raids from the sea.

The training also covered clearing ports, jetties and other infrastructure from potential threats.

Teams training with crewless submarine robots with technology that generate images so threats can be identified.

Once the risk has been assessed, divers then moved in to make the device and the surrounding area safe.

Demonstrations were done with floating mines, ground mines and improvised explosive devices either in or near the water.

Personnel the Royal Navy delivered the training in the Highlands for the Ukrainian military alongside Nato allies from the US, France, Belgium and Georgia.

Divers working to diffuse a mine underwater.
Underwater training was delivered to help protect the Ukrainian coastline and rivers. Image: Royal Navy

Lieutenant Ali Aindow, officr in charge of the Royal Navy’s Delta Diving Unit 1, said: “The Ukrainian Navy divers have been great, it’s been a brilliant opportunity to share experience and learn techniques from each other.

“The Ukrainians are really focused and their enthusiasm for the training has been amazing.”

Lieutenant Frank Macleod, part of the Royal Navy training team, added: “‘The Ukrainians have been fantastic, motivated and very professional sailors.

“We have learnt together over the last few weeks and delivered a very credible search capability.”

In pictures: Royal Navy training

Various technology was used during the training. Image: Royal Navy
Teams were shown how to make coastlines safe for invasions from the sea. Image: Royal Navy
Small submarines were used to identify potential threats. Image: Royal Navy

More from Highlands & Islands

Pelamis wave generator in Orkney.
The £1 purchase that helped start the wave energy sector: Pelamis company's disappointment at…
Aultmore House exterior
Bob Dylan's sprawling Highland estate with views of Cairngorms for sale for £3 million
The training was delivered to help Ukrainian troops make their territory safe during the Russian invasion. Image: Royal Navy
Minke whale dies on same beach just days after mass stranding near Stornoway
SaxaVord Spaceport
From the Bronze Age to the Space Age: Prehistoric burial site uncovered at Shetland…
The training was delivered to help Ukrainian troops make their territory safe during the Russian invasion. Image: Royal Navy
Woman, 50, airlifted to hospital after falling 150ft from a cliff on Skye
The training was delivered to help Ukrainian troops make their territory safe during the Russian invasion. Image: Royal Navy
85-year-old pedestrian killed in crash near Bonar Bridge named as 'much loved' family member
Virgin Money's branch in Ellon is among those shutting.
Virgin Money to shut in Ellon, Turriff, Fort William and Lochgilphead
The training was delivered to help Ukrainian troops make their territory safe during the Russian invasion. Image: Royal Navy
MV Hebridean Isles to remain out of action for another five weeks
The training was delivered to help Ukrainian troops make their territory safe during the Russian invasion. Image: Royal Navy
Fine and ban for driver who broke motorist's neck in horror head-on A9 crash
The training was delivered to help Ukrainian troops make their territory safe during the Russian invasion. Image: Royal Navy
'A true legend of North football': Unsung hero Jackie, 90, to be given city…