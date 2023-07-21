Barry Robson hails ‘excellent footballer’ Or Dadia after Aberdeen confirm Israeli has signed on loan-with-option-to-buy deal

Israeli international right-back Or Dadia has been confirmed as Aberdeen’s seventh summer signing.

Dadia, 26, has been signed on loan from Hapeol Be’er Sheva in Israel’s top-flight, with the deal giving the Dons an exclusive option to buy the defender permanently at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Reds boss Barry Robson described Dadia, who won the Israeli Premier League in 2017 and made his debut for his country against Malta last year, as a “versatile” and “excellent footballer.”

He said: “Or is an excellent footballer. He is versatile player who can play in a number of positions, so will further strengthen our defensive options.

“He is athletic, hungry and has a good mentality – all key attributes we want in our players here at Aberdeen.

“His arrival is once again testament to the excellent recruitment strategy we have in place at the club and I’m sure Or will be determined to make a positive impact during his spell with us.”

Dadia has received a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA, and will officially become an Aberdeen player upon the completion of the UK immigration process.

He will be ineligible to play for the club until this process is complete, with Aberdeen taking on English Championship Preston North End in a friendly at Deepdale on Saturday.

Dadia ‘delighted’ to join Dons

Dadia, who can also play as a right-sided central defender and as a defensive midfielder, has played more than 100 games for Hapoel Be’er Sheva, including at European level in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League groups.

The Dons are guaranteed European group stage football in the new campaign.

The player, who has two years left on his Be’er Sheva deal, said: “I am delighted to sign for a club like Aberdeen FC.

“It has a great history and a bright future ahead.

“I will do everything for this to be a success and I can’t wait to meet the supporters at Pittodrie soon.”