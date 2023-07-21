Barry Robson hails ‘excellent footballer’ Or Dadia after Aberdeen confirm Israeli has signed on loan-with-option-to-buy deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson hails ‘excellent footballer’ Or Dadia after Aberdeen confirm Israeli has signed on loan-with-option-to-buy deal

The 26-year-old international, who primarily plays as a right-back, arrives from Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

By Ryan Cryle
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Israeli international right-back Or Dadia has been confirmed as Aberdeen’s seventh summer signing.

Dadia, 26, has been signed on loan from Hapeol Be’er Sheva in Israel’s top-flight, with the deal giving the Dons an exclusive option to buy the defender permanently at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Reds boss Barry Robson described Dadia, who won the Israeli Premier League in 2017 and made his debut for his country against Malta last year, as a “versatile” and “excellent footballer.”

He said: “Or is an excellent footballer. He is versatile player who can play in a number of positions, so will further strengthen our defensive options.

“He is athletic, hungry and has a good mentality – all key attributes we want in our players here at Aberdeen.

“His arrival is once again testament to the excellent recruitment strategy we have in place at the club and I’m sure Or will be determined to make a positive impact during his spell with us.”

Dadia has received a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA, and will officially become an Aberdeen player upon the completion of the UK immigration process.

He will be ineligible to play for the club until this process is complete, with Aberdeen taking on English Championship Preston North End in a friendly at Deepdale on Saturday.

Dadia ‘delighted’ to join Dons

Dadia, who can also play as a right-sided central defender and as a defensive midfielder, has played more than 100 games for Hapoel Be’er Sheva, including at European level in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League groups. 

The Dons are guaranteed European group stage football in the new campaign.

Or Dadia signs for Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.

The player, who has two years left on his Be’er Sheva deal, said: “I am delighted to sign for a club like Aberdeen FC.

“It has a great history and a bright future ahead.

“I will do everything for this to be a success and I can’t wait to meet the supporters at Pittodrie soon.”

