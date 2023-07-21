Greggs unveils plans for second north-east drive-thru bakery at Blackburn

Greggs is baking up plans for its second north-east drive-thru at Blackburn.

South Fornet Estates Ltd has submitted a proposal for the new shop to Aberdeenshire Council on behalf of the bakery firm.

The nationwide bakers are eyeing up Westpark Business Park on the outskirts of the village.

It would join the Starbucks cafe and drive-thru, as well as the Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips restaurant which opened last summer, at the site.

Greggs got the go-ahead to build its first drive-thru branch in Westhill in December.

What would the new Greggs site look like?

As Westpark Business Park is located just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, the new Greggs store would no doubt be busy with passing trade.

The firm argued that the Blackburn site was “ideal” for a drive-thru facility, as seen by the success of its neighbouring businesses.

However, they also said it was within a “convenient” walking and cycling distance for residents too.

The new Greggs drive-thru site would have a car park with space for 20 vehicles, including two disabled bays.

Two ‘pick-up’ bays would also be added to allow customers to park for a short while if more time is needed to get their order ready.

An EV charging hub built alongside the new fish and chip shop would be available for use by Greggs customers too.

Meanwhile, an outdoor seating area would be included so Greggs fans can enjoy their steak bakes, sandwiches or a sweet treat in the sun.

The new drive-thru is expected to create around 20 full and part-time jobs.

A planning statement submitted by agents Ryden said that granting the application “represents investment for Blackburn”.

Greggs drive-thru to add to successful businesses

FG Burnett has been responsible for finding potential tenants for Westpark Business Park since 2010.

The initial vision for the site was to create a number of large office and warehouse buildings, along with smaller retail units.

But to date, just two firms have chosen to relocate their offices to the business park.

FG Burnett said there has been “very little demand” for new industrial and office developments over the years.

The downturn in the oil and gas sector and an increase in employees choosing to work from home following the pandemic has been blamed for the lack of interest.

This led to a search for food outlets instead, which has proved to be successful.

The company believes the “modest” bakery would supplement the existing Starbucks cafe and Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips, while providing jobs for the local area.

Greggs currently has two drive-thrus in Scotland – one in Glasgow and another in Dalkeith, near Edinburgh.