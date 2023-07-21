Greggs unveils plans for second north-east drive-thru bakery at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greggs unveils plans for second north-east drive-thru bakery at Blackburn

The proposed new drive-thru is expected to create around 20 full and part-time jobs.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The proposed new Greggs drive-thru at Blackburn
The proposed new Greggs drive-thru at Blackburn. Image: Taylor Architecture

Greggs is baking up plans for its second north-east drive-thru at Blackburn.

South Fornet Estates Ltd has submitted a proposal for the new shop to Aberdeenshire Council on behalf of the bakery firm.

The nationwide bakers are eyeing up Westpark Business Park on the outskirts of the village.

The site of the proposed Greggs drive-thru in Blackburn. Image: Google Street View

It would join the Starbucks cafe and drive-thru, as well as the Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips restaurant which opened last summer, at the site.

Greggs got the go-ahead to build its first drive-thru branch in Westhill in December.

What would the new Greggs site look like?

As Westpark Business Park is located just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, the new Greggs store would no doubt be busy with passing trade.

The firm argued that the Blackburn site was “ideal” for a drive-thru facility, as seen by the success of its neighbouring businesses.

However, they also said it was within a “convenient” walking and cycling distance for residents too.

The proposed new drive-thru site would have outdoor seating. Image: Taylor Architecture

The new Greggs drive-thru site would have a car park with space for 20 vehicles, including two disabled bays.

Two ‘pick-up’ bays would also be added to allow customers to park for a short while if more time is needed to get their order ready.

An EV charging hub built alongside the new fish and chip shop would be available for use by Greggs customers too.

Meanwhile, an outdoor seating area would be included so Greggs fans can enjoy their steak bakes, sandwiches or a sweet treat in the sun.

The new Greggs would sit across the road from the Mike’s Fish and Chip restaurant. Image: Taylor Architecture

The new drive-thru is expected to create around 20 full and part-time jobs.

A planning statement submitted by agents Ryden said that granting the application “represents investment for Blackburn”.

Greggs drive-thru to add to successful businesses

FG Burnett has been responsible for finding potential tenants for Westpark Business Park since 2010.

The initial vision for the site was to create a number of large office and warehouse buildings, along with smaller retail units.

Parking would be available for 20 vehicles at the new Greggs drive-thru in Blackburn. Image: Taylor Architecture

But to date, just two firms have chosen to relocate their offices to the business park.

FG Burnett said there has been “very little demand” for new industrial and office developments over the years.

The downturn in the oil and gas sector and an increase in employees choosing to work from home following the pandemic has been blamed for the lack of interest.

An artist impression of the new Aberdeenshire drive-thru. Image: Taylor Architecture

This led to a search for food outlets instead, which has proved to be successful.

The company believes the “modest” bakery would supplement the existing Starbucks cafe and Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips, while providing jobs for the local area.

Greggs currently has two drive-thrus in Scotland – one in Glasgow and another in Dalkeith, near Edinburgh.

