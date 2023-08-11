Aberdeen confirm James McGarry signing – as left-back expected to land in north-east this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm James McGarry signing – as left-back expected to land in north-east this weekend

The 25-year-old New Zealand international has penned a three-year deal after the Dons agreed an undisclosed fee with Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners.

By Ryan Cryle
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of New Zealand international left-back James McGarry from Australian side Central Coast Mariners – and he is expected to land in Scotland this weekend.

The Dons have paid an undisclosed fee to land boss Barry Robson’s ninth summer signing – with the 25-year-old penning a three-year deal.

Confirmation of McGarry’s transfer to Aberdeen was delayed as he and his wife awaited the arrival of a baby boy, delivered earlier this week – and he will now complete the long journey from Australia to the north-east, arriving this weekend.

Aberdeen take on Celtic in the Premiership at lunchtime on Sunday.

However, while he is set to arrive in the north-east before the game, it is understood to be unlikely McGarry will play any part in the Pittodrie clash due to the timing of his arrival and likely after-affects from the travelling.

There are no work permit issues due to McGarry having Irish citizenship.

The defender admitted a return to European football with Aberdeen was a strong lure, saying: “When I heard there was interest from Aberdeen, I knew it was something I wanted to explore.

“The manager explained what he is trying to build here, and it was something I was excited to be part of.

“I want to challenge myself at the highest level and obviously the opportunity to play in Europe again was also a big incentive.

“I can’t wait to get started and to meet the fantastic supporters of this historic club.”

McGarry came through the ranks at Wellington Phoenix before joining Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II, and it was there he earned his sole All Whites cap, before he returned to his first club in 2020 and made 38 appearances.

His performances earned him a move to Newcastle Jets before Central Coast signed him in February, and he went on to help them win the A-League Grand Final in their most recent season.

On his new addition, Aberdeen boss Robson said: “The acquisition of James is an excellent piece of business by the club.

“He’s athletic, physically strong and has the winning mentality, all of which are important if you want to be a successful Aberdeen player.

“He becomes our ninth signing in what has been a busy summer and adds another piece of the jigsaw as we look to build a squad that can compete on both domestic and European fronts this season.

“That said, there is still some work do and I would expect some more signings before the end of the transfer window.”

McGarry joins Jack MacKenzie and Jonny Hayes as left-sided defensive options at Aberdeen. Youth academy graduate Kieran Ngwenya was sent on loan to Championship Partick Thistle for the season on Thursday.

Conversation